Spire Motorsports Names New Driver for North Wilkesboro

With Alex Bowman recovering from an injury, Spire Motorsports has turned to another driver for the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

According to a press release issued on May 11, Kyle Larson will take over the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado for the return to the historic short track. He will have HendrickCars.com as his primary partner as he attempts to become the first driver since Mark Martin in 1996 to win a Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to run the Truck race at North Wilkesboro next weekend with Spire Motorsports,” Larson said in a press release. “It’s a shame that Alex won’t be able to compete. We wish him a speedy recovery so he can return to the track soon.

“Since I’ve never raced at North Wilkesboro, I think it could be beneficial to get some additional laps in at the track. I’m looking forward to double-duty All-Star weekend.”

Larson Has Limited Starts in the Truck Series

The race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will provide Larson with an opportunity to get some laps in at the short track before the All-Star Race. It will also give him a chance to win his third Truck Series race.

Larson has only made 14 starts in the series, the majority of which were between 2012 and 2016. He won at Rockingham Speedway in 2013 and Eldora Speedway in 2016. His most recent start was in 2021 as he competed in the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson has not competed on a paved track in the Craftsman Truck Series since the 2016 season. This is when he made three starts for GMS Racing while driving the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Larson first suited up at Martinsville Speedway and finished fourth overall. He then won on dirt at Eldora before finishing fourth at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Now, Larson will make his return to a paved track on Saturday, May 20. He will compete in the Tyson 250 (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX) and pursue his third career win.

Another Driver Will First Take Over the No. 7

Larson will take over the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado during a festive weekend at a historic track, and he will try to become the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to deliver a win after William Byron at Martinsville Speedway in 2022.

First, however, another driver will take over the entry. Corey LaJoie, the full-time driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, will pull double-duty at The Lady in Black. He will make his second Truck Series start of the season after rain disrupted the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

LaJoie only has three starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, none of which were at Darlington Raceway. He first competed at Kentucky Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway in 2014 before returning to the series at Daytona in 2023.

LaJoie will be part of a packed lineup at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13. He will also face off with Bubba Wallace in the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota Tundra, Ross Chastain in the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, Byron in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, and a large group of full-time drivers.