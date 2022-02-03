Ty Dillon Reunites With Black Rifle Coffee in Expanded Partnership

Black Rifle Coffee Company is expanding its footprint in NASCAR. The veteran-owned company has reunited with Ty Dillon for an expanded partnership during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Petty GMS Motorsports and BRCC announced the news on February 3 with a press release. The coffee company will continue to work with Dillon on a multi-race deal after a limited partnership in 2021. BRCC’s colors will debut during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. They will return during the season-opening Daytona 500 and other races that the team will announce at a later date.

“As long-time NASCAR fans and a group that never says no to a race, we are super excited to be partnering with Ty and Petty GMS,” said Black Rifle CEO Evan Hafer in a statement. “Ty is tough, determined, smart, and resourceful—qualities he has in common with Veterans. He’s a great competitor, a great sportsman, and we know he’ll be a great partner in our mission to support those who serve our country.”

The Busch Light Clash will mark the first time that BRCC has been the only primary for a race. The coffee company has previously shared schemes with Bass Pro Shops or Silencer Co., but it will be the only brand on the No. 42 Chevrolet for multiple races.

Dillon Had Support From BRCC During 2 Races in 2021

While BRCC has mainly been a primary partner for Noah Gragson and the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, the company has previously worked with Dillon in the Cup Series. They joined forces while attempting to qualify for the 2021 Daytona 500 and later during a trip to a Texas road course.

Dillon first displayed the Black Rifle Coffee/Bass Pro Shops scheme on the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry while taking part in practice and qualifying sessions at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2021. One day later, Dillon finished sixth overall in the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel. He ultimately fell short of qualifying for the Daytona 500 alongside multiple other drivers.

Dillon reunited with BRCC on May 23, 2021, for the first-ever Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin, Tex. He qualified 33rd in the No. 96 BRCC/Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry before avoiding the serious wrecks created by the rain and limited visibility. Dillon finished 21st overall after NASCAR officials ended the race early.

The Partnership Continues BRCC’s Expansion Into Motorsports

BRCC has only existed since 2014, but the company has expanded significantly while following through on early plans to move into motorsports. Hafer told Heavy in a January interview that he and co-founder Jarred Taylor had several discussions about getting involved in rally racing, to the point that they wanted to sponsor themselves to race weekend warrior style.

BRCC has achieved this initial goal of getting involved in motorsports, and they did so by sponsoring some talented athletes in NASCAR, motocross, jet ski freeride, offroad racing, and rally. Partnering with Dillon for multiple races only continues this expansion.

BRCC will now support two full-time drivers competing in a national NASCAR series. Gragson will run all 33 Xfinity Series races with Bass Pro Shops, True Timber, and BRCC as his primary partners. Dillon will take on the full Cup Series schedule with multiple schemes on the No. 42, but the first two races will feature the new BRCC scheme.

“My favorite thing about Black Rifle Coffee Company is their support of the Veteran community,” Dillon said in a statement. “They not only have a love and passion for coffee, which I enjoy, but they have a passion for giving back to those who have fought for our freedom. Those who have and are currently serving our country allow us the opportunity to race cars and entertain those back home here in the United States of America. Representing Black Rifle is representing men and women who fought for our country, and that’s an extreme honor for me personally.”

