Corey LaJoie Reunites With Primary Partner for LA Trip

The driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has reunited with a key partner. Corey LaJoie will join forces once again with NationsGuard for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Spire Motorsports issued a press release on February 2 and confirmed that NationsGuard will return to the No. 7 and No. 77 entries for multiple races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. NationsGuard will also serve as a major associate sponsor for the remainder of the races.

The inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will mark the first time that LaJoie has attempted to qualify for the preseason exhibition race. He will head to California and climb into the white, gray, black, and green stock car to fight for a spot in the 23-car main event.

“The Clash at the Coliseum is set to be one of the biggest events in NASCAR’s history,” LaJoie said in a statement. “With the debut of the NextGen car, there are so many unknowns going into this race car but that gives me a lot of confidence. I’m a short track guy at heart.

“I’ve won in the old K&N Series at Bowman Gray Stadium, so I can’t wait to get my elbows up at the L.A. Coliseum. Having NationsGuard come back for the 2022 season is a great shot in the arm for our whole team. I’m excited about giving that group a great run to start the season.”

Multiple Organizations Work With NationsGuard

The 2021 season featured several races with NationsGuard schemes. LaJoie had the company as his primary partner for six races while Josh Berry took over the No. 7 entry for the seventh due to COVID protocols forcing LaJoie to miss a race.

Justin Haley, who started the majority of the season in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry, also ran multiple races with NationsGuard on his stock car. He showed off the company’s scheme during both Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Series races.

The NationsGuard scheme nearly reached Victory Lane, albeit with a different driver. Kyle Larson had support from the company for four races in 2021, including the first three. He posted top-10 finishes in three of the four races, including a fourth-place run at Homestead-Miami Speedway and a runner-up behind Alex Bowman at Dover International Speedway.

“We’re eager to get the 2022 season started and pair NationsGuard with Corey LaJoie in the Busch Lite Clash at the L.A. Coliseum,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Mr. Hendrick and the NationsGuard team have supported our program from the drawing board to the race track so it’s gratifying to start the season with that collective support.”

Spire Motorsports Unveiled Another Scheme for the Clash

Spire Motorsports will field two entries during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. LaJoie will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet while running full-time once again while Kaulig Racing’s Landon Cassill will join Spire Motorsports for a part-time season.

The No. 77 will feature a special scheme during the Clash as a reference to Cassill’s primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The veteran driver will head to the quarter-mile short track with a multi-colored Voyager Digital scheme.

Josh Bilicki will run the majority of Cup Series races in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports while also making starting in the Xfinity Series for DGM Racing and Alpha Prime Racing. However, his Cup Series season debut will not take place until Auto Club Speedway on February 27. Cassill will be the driver of the No. 77 during the Busch Light Clash and the Daytona 500.

