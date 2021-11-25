Ty Gibbs Partners With Skittles & Supreme for Unique Video

The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year just showed off his burnout skills for a unique video. Ty Gibbs joined forces with Skittles and clothing brand Supreme to promote an upcoming collaboration.

Skittles posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday, November 24. The clip featured a No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry doing burnouts, which featured rainbow colors. The red scheme had candy pieces and rainbows, but “Supreme” replaced the Skittles branding.

There were questions about the identity of the driver considering that Kyle Busch drives the No. 18 Toyota Camry in the Cup Series while Gibbs drives the No. 18 Camry in the ARCA Menards Series. The video didn’t provide the answer and only showed a wheelman in a Toyota Racing Development firesuit. However, Gibbs made a cheeky comment on Twitter: “I wonder who was driving? Check it out [Winking Face With Tongue emoji].”

The Video Coincides With an Upcoming Merchandise Release

Supreme/Skittles Collection

One of the most interesting collaborations in the FW21 lookbook has to be with the iconic candy company. We will see these items release this coming Friday, November 26th. More details coming soon. What pieces are your favorite? pic.twitter.com/nt3OQCP5zI — DropsByJay (@DropsByJay) November 22, 2021

While the video immediately creates questions about Gibbs and potential future partners, it appears that this clip simply promotes a new merchandise drop from Supreme and Skittles.

According to Foodbeast, the candy company and the clothing brand joined forces in summer 2021 to collaborate on a fall collection. The releases focused on bright pieces of clothing covered in Skittles, as well as candy packets with Supreme logos on them.

The next drop for the two brands will be on November 26, the same day listed in the video featuring Gibbs. There will be pants, purple and black Mitchell & Ness twill jackets, gloves, and beanies with the Supreme/Skittles logos. The collaboration even features balaclavas covered in Skittles and the candy’s logo.

Joe Gibbs Racing Already Has an Existing Relationship With Skittles

Using the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry to promote an upcoming clothing launch could seem out of the ordinary, but the NASCAR team already has an existing relationship with Skittles. The candy brand and its parent company, Mars, both sponsor Busch for the majority of his Cup Series races.

The two-time Cup Series champion primarily represents M&M’s on the No. 18, but he does occasionally bring out some special Skittles schemes while fighting for wins. He drove the red, white, and blue Skittles scheme for the July 4 race at Road America and then highlighted Skittles Gummies the following week at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Of course, the video could potentially hint at some future deals. The worst-kept secret in NASCAR is that Gibbs will move to the Xfinity Series in 2022 and join Brandon Jones while fighting for wins and spots in the playoffs.

JGR has yet to officially confirm Gibbs’ addition or reveal the sponsors that will join him for the season. There is a scenario where Skittles becomes an associate partner or the primary for select races. Gibbs previously worked with Interstate Batteries, another of Busch’s partners at JGR, for trips to Darlington Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Until JGR, Mars, or Gibbs provide further clarification, this will remain purely conjecture. Only members of this trio can reveal whether the Skittles/Supreme video is just something fun or a hint at future partnerships.

