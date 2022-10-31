Tyler Reddick Provides Health Update After Martinsville Exit

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick exited the Martinsville race on Lap 189 of 500 after saying that his head hurt. One day later, he released an update about his situation.

“During the restart at the beginning of [Stage 2], I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle,” Reddick said in a statement on Twitter. “After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.

Tyler Reddick gets out of the car. #NASCAR Listen to the radio: "My head hurts." pic.twitter.com/7Uu9ENzA3u — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022

“We are taking those necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions from the medical team.”

The current expectation is that Reddick will close out the season at Phoenix Raceway. He is on the initial entry list for the Cup Series championship race. Though there will be updates as the week progresses.

Reddick’s Crash at Homestead-Miami Speedway Did Not Play a Role

Reddick actually provided some more details the same day that he released the statement. He appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and took Danielle Trotta through the moments before he pulled the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro off the track.

“I ran in the back of Noah [Gragson], my head went forward a bit,” Reddick said on October 31. “And then someone ran in the back of me and my head went flying back into the headrest. Yeah, just didn’t really… something didn’t really feel right, and I felt like I needed to get out of the car and it was definitely the right call. I wasn’t feeling my best.”

🗣 "My head went flying back into the headrest. Something didn't really seem right." #NASCAR@TylerReddick explained why he pulled his car into the garage after not feeling well, whether his crash at Homestead was a factor and reveals his forearm "bent the wheel" in that wreck. pic.twitter.com/npeGEXpjdW — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 31, 2022

There were obvious questions for Reddick about the Martinsville exit and if his crash at Homestead-Miami Speedway had an effect on it. He responded by saying that the frontal impact at the Florida track had nothing to do with how he felt at Martinsville Speedway, as far as he knows.

Reddick did provide a unique piece of information when discussing the wreck at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He revealed that his forearm actually bent the steering wheel during the crash, which caused some soreness in the days after the race.

Reddick Has Not Missed a Race During His Full-Time Career

The California native has competed in NASCAR’s national series since 2013 when he made his debut in the Camping World Truck Series. He has since taken full-time schedules across all three series.

Reddick has not missed a race during his full-time career. He made all 23 Truck Series starts in both 2015 and 2016 before joining Chip Ganassi Racing for a part-time schedule in 2017. Reddick then returned to a full-time schedule with JR Motorsports in 2018 and Richard Childress Racing in 2019.

Since moving up to the Cup Series in 2020, Reddick has made every start in the No. 8 Chevrolet. This includes 36 in 2020, 36, in 2021, and the first 35 in 2022. He has also celebrated his first three Cup Series wins.

If Reddick makes the start at Phoenix Raceway as expected, he will keep his streak alive. He will close out his tenure at Richard Childress Racing with 110 career starts, and then he will head over to 23XI Racing for 2023 and beyond.