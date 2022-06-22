William Byron Shakes Up Scheme for Nashville Race

The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a different look for the NASCAR Cup Series trip to Nashville Superspeedway. William Byron will take on the 1.33-mile track with a Valvoline scheme.

HMS revealed the scheme on June 22 ahead of the trip to Tennessee. The team confirmed that Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will have their standard HendrickCars.com and NAPA Auto Parts schemes, respectively. Alex Bowman will have his Dale Earnhardt Jr.-designed Ally scheme while Byron will showcase Valvoline as his primary partner for the first time in a 2022 points-paying race.

Kickin’ up some Nashville flare. pic.twitter.com/WJvR90rlfj — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) June 22, 2022

The Valvoline scheme, which Byron used to secure a sixth-place finish in the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, has a white base with blue logos. There are also red and blue stripes in different spots of the stock car. The design also features bright yellow numbers on the doors and roof.

Byron Has a Previous Strong Performance at Nashville Superspeedway

The trip to the 1.33-mile Tennessee track will provide Byron with the opportunity to showcase this Valvoline scheme for only the second time in 2022. It will also serve as another track where he will potentially contend for the fifth win of his Cup Series career.

Byron turned in a strong performance during the previous trip to Nashville Superspeedway. He posted the fourth-fastest time during qualifying, and he lined up on the second row next to Team Penske’s Joey Logano. Byron then raced his way to a third-place finish after also securing points in Stage 2.

The Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway was only Byron’s second-ever start at the track in a national series. He made his debut during the Camping World Truck Series race on June 18, 2021, and he finished 36th. Engine issues ended his day after 78 of the scheduled 150 laps. He then returned two days later for the inaugural Cup Series race at the track.

The Scheme Reveal Follows News of a Major Extension

The trip to Nashville Superspeedway and the use of the Valvoline is fitting considering a major move that Hendrick Motorsports made. The organization announced on June 21 that it had reached an extension with the primary partner.

According to the announcement, this five-year extension keeps Valvoline and Hendrick Motorsports connected through the 2027 season. Valvoline will continue to serve as the official lubricants partner of the Cup Series organization while also taking over two of the cars with schemes in five upcoming races.

Kyle Larson will have Valvoline as his primary partner for another three races, continuing a relationship that featured two wins during the 2021 season. Byron, for comparison, will have Valvoline as the primary of the No. 24 Chevrolet for another two races. He showcased the company twice during the 2021 season, and the trip to Nashville Superspeedway will mark the second race in 2022. Though it will be the first points-paying event.

