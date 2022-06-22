Kyle Busch Reveals Special Scheme for Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway on June 24-26, and one of the drivers is using the trip to promote an important cause. Kyle Busch will partner with Pedigree to highlight animals available for adoption with a special scheme.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Pedigree revealed the scheme on June 22. Busch will head to Nashville Superspeedway with a yellow stock car featuring photos of animals available for adoption at shelters around the Nashville area. The list includes Williamson County Animal Center and Nashville Humane Association. As part of the promotion, the Pedigree Foundation will host adoption events throughout the weekend in Nashville, and it will cover all of the adoption fees.

“I’m happy to have Pedigree and Pedigree Foundation back on our No. 18 Camry this weekend in Nashville,” Busch said in a press release. “Just like last year, we are looking forward to bringing some much-needed attention to shelter dogs that are in need of homes. It means so much to support a cause I care about, especially after helping more than one hundred pets during the event last year. With Mars Petcare covering adoption fees this weekend, we’re looking forward to another successful year helping find adoptable dogs and cats their forever, loving homes.”

Busch Used a Similar Scheme During the 2021 Race at Nashville

The 2022 Ally 400 will not be the first time that Busch and Pedigree have joined forces to promote animal adoption. They have done so in the past, including the first-ever Cup Series race at the 1.33-mile track.

Busch showed up at Nashville Superspeedway with the yellow scheme on the No. 18 Toyota Camry, which featured photos of dogs available at local shelters. He and his team also brought along some life-sized cutouts that they put on the pit box as the honorary pit crew.

Busch posted a fast time during qualifying, and he secured a spot on the front row next to pole-winner Aric Almirola. He then avoided some of the brake issues that affected other drivers and ended the day 11th overall. Equally important is that more than 100 animals were adopted during the special weekend.

Busch Faces Very Favorable Odds at Nashville Superspeedway

Busch did not reach Victory Lane during the inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, but he will have an opportunity to do so in 2022. He will enter the race weekend with the second-best odds in the Cup Series, per BetMGM.

The two-time champion will face 7-1 odds to win the Ally 400, which is just behind defending winner Kyle Larson at 5-1. Ross Chastain, who finished second in the 2021 race, is third overall with 8-1 odds. Chase Elliott is fourth at 10-1 while Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney are all in a tie for the fifth-best odds at 12-1.

Busch has previous success at Nashville Superspeedway. He has two wins in 11 Xfinity Series starts, headlined by the 2021 race that took him to 100 career wins. Busch also won both of his Camping World Truck Series starts at the Tennessee track. Now he will set out to add his fifth total win and his first in the Cup Series.

