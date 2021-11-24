WWT Raceway Making $40 Million Worth of Renovations

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time in 2022, marking a major moment in the sport’s history. The track officials are preparing for this race and many others by making an estimated $40 million worth of renovations.

The St. Louis Business Journal revealed the number on Monday, November 22, and reported that WWTR will fund the renovations through personal equity and commercial loans. The outlet reported that the track has started the multi-year renovation effort and that there is an estimated completion date of early 2025. However, WWTR owner Curtis Francois expects to have some initial renovations completed in time for the June 5 race.

“The response since the announcement has been very, very strong. The power of the NASCAR Cup Series race can’t be underestimated and the St. Louis region is really embracing it. We’re all preparing to host a world-class event,” Francois said, per the St. Louis Business Journal.

The Hospitality Experience Will Be a Priority for WWTR

According to the report, there are some key renovations that Francois and the WWTR team will focus on before the Cup Series race. Chief among them are updates to the infield and the hospitality tower.

Part of the money will go toward adding premium camping sites for fans, upgrading the driver and team owner areas, and improving the racetrack safety. Another portion will go to updating suite interiors in the hospitality tower. The renovations will also include the addition of a new rooftop component.

Two other points of emphasis will also benefit the fans. Francois plans to upgrade the concessions area, as well as the electric grid that serves World Wide Technology Raceway. Both of these renovations will improve the fan experience while the electric grid upgrade will improve connectivity in the area.

Francois Expects a Sizable Crowd at the Cup Series Debut

Making these renovations will only make the race weekend experience more enjoyable for the fans, whether they camp or simply show up and head toward the grandstands. There is no set number for attendees just yet, but Francois expects a sellout crowd at the 57,000-seat venue.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, WWTR has already received ticket deposits for nearly one-third of the seats. Weekend and single-day tickets will not go on sale until December 1 and December 15, respectively, but Francois expects those to sell out based on past events at the track.

“Well, I think we’re seeing just the result of all the foundation that we built, a great racing energy here at World Wide Technology Raceway,” Francois told Heavy in September. “I mean, the fans here have been just wonderful. You can see what they do as far as supporting our IndyCar event and our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event. It’s just phenomenal to see this kind of excitement for racing in the Midwest.

“It’s really neat to recognize too that St. Louis is such a great sports town. I think arguably it’s the best in the country with just that deep roots of people that support their own. It doesn’t matter whether it’s baseball or soccer or hockey, and now we’re right there with them in the ring, the top series of NASCAR. No doubt that there’s going to be just great energy that starts now and goes until June.”

READ NEXT: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lands New Spotter for 2022 Season