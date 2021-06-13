Xfinity Champ Austin Cindric Addresses Team Penske Future

The NASCAR Xfinity Series headed to Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 13, for the Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. Following the race, defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric addressed rumors about his Cup Series future. He explained that he has a job, but that is about it.

Cindric made the comments to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass after finishing third and maintaining his spot atop the Xfinity Series leaderboard. He noted that a large number of reporters had asked him about his Cup Series future after team owner Roger Penske addressed the situation, but clarified that he only knows that he has a job at this point. He just doesn’t know if he will head to the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang or the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang.

Chat with Austin Cindric covers why he helped Kyle Busch at the end, why he is entered in the Open tomorrow and whether he knows whether he will be in the 2 or the 21 next year: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/MZKPDuUDH3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 12, 2021

“I know I have a job,” Cindric told Pockrass while laughing. “I’ve known I have a job since September of last year. That’s all I know.” The defending champion added that his attention remains focused on winning a second consecutive title before packing up and heading over to the Cup Series.

Cindric is well on his way to capturing another Xfinity Series title. He has three wins, 10 top-five finishes, and six stage wins. He sits atop the NASCAR points standings with 610 points, 108 more than runner-up AJ Allmendinger. Daniel Hemric (488), Harrison Burton (453), and Justin Allgaier (439) round out the top five.

Penske Recently Turned Heads With Comments About His Cup Team

The successful team owner met with reporters ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix on Friday, June 11, and responded to questions about multiple NASCAR drivers. The comments primarily focused on the rumors about Brad Keselowski heading to Roush Fenway Racing and taking on a driver-owner role at the end of the 2021 season, but Penske also faced questions about Cindric and Matt DiBenedetto.

Specifically, AP Sports’ Jenna Fryer and other reporters wanted to know if Cindric will move to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang and replace DiBenedetto, making him a free agent, or if he would join Team Penske and drive the No. 2 in place of Keselowski.

The team owner shied away from providing answers during his media availability, simply saying that there were still decisions that he needed to make. “For me to discuss drivers, what is it, June or July? The season isn’t even over yet,” Penske said, per Fryer. “We haven’t made any permanent decisions on drivers, there’s a lot of moving parts.”

Cindric Will Face Off With Cup Series Drivers in a Non-Points Race

While he continues to face questions about his Cup Series future, Cindric will put his driving skills on display for his future peers. He will take part in the first of two races on Sunday, June 13, with the goal of pursuing a massive financial prize.

Cindric will line up 16th during the All-Star Open with the goal of winning a stage and reaching the main event. He told Pockrass that making moves and navigating through the field will not be easy with the 510-horsepower setup, but he plans on achieving this goal and setting himself up to compete for the $1 million prize.

The All-Star Open will start Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The exhibition race will unfold over three stages with the winner of each moving on to the next round. A fourth driver, the winner of the fan vote, will join them for the main event. The All-Star Race will take place at 8 p.m. and will also air on FS1. Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag during the opening stage with Kyle Busch joining him on the front row.

