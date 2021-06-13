Joey Logano Jokes About ‘Two-Faced Drivers’ During Xfinity Race [WATCH]

The NASCAR Xfinity Series headed to Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 12, for a wreck-filled race. Joey Logano joined the booth while Kyle Busch got behind the wheel of the No. 54 Twix Toyota Supra, resulting in an interesting back-and-forth on live TV. The two Cup Series drivers joked about their relationship and Busch’s “two-faced” comment from the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

The moment occurred after Busch won Stage 2. Play-by-play man Adam Alexander asked if Logano wanted to call his fellow driver over the radio for some comments about his performance. The Team Penske driver reached out and received an “oh boy” in response from Busch, prompting laughter from Alexander and Brad Keselowski. “I’ve got my other face on up here in the booth, so all good right now,” Logano joked.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. Classic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PQxD0Df3Po — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 12, 2021

The comment referenced some harsh criticism that Busch made when talking about his NASCAR rivals He told the “I AM ATHLETE” hosts — Fred Taylor, Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Channing Crowder — that Logano is nice away from the track but that he completely changes when he climbs into the No. 22 Ford Mustang.

Busch Made the Original Comment During a Serious Conversation

While Logano and Busch can now joke about the “two-faced” comment on live TV, it took a while to reach this point. For example, the Joe Gibbs driver took the original shot at his peer during a serious conversation at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Johnson asked him if he had any current rivalries, which prompted the statement about Logano.

“The problem with Joey is he’s two-faced,” Busch said during the May 17 episode. “People know I’m an a******. I might be an a****** on the race track, which I’m really not. But Logano, he will come in here and he’s happy-go-lucky, go with the flow, super nice guy. Does great for charity, everything like that.

“You put him on the race track, when he puts his helmet on, he flips the a****** switch on the back of his head. To me, I hate two-faced guys. That drives me absolutely nuts. If you’re going to be a nice guy, be a nice guy on the race track as well. You know what I mean?”

Busch’s statement turned heads and created an uproar on social media. It also prompted a response from Logano. The Team Penske driver responded on Twitter and asked when he could tell his side of the story on an episode of the show.

Logano & Busch Continue to Compete on the Track

The Team Penske driver has yet to make an appearance on “I AM ATHLETE,” but it is likely. Marshall specifically said that he wanted to get both drivers in the hot seats to discuss their unique relationship and hash things out. Though he said that it would take place when they returned to Charlotte to film more NASCAR episodes.

For now, the two drivers will focus on their respective seasons. Both are in the playoffs after winning races. Logano captured the first-ever Cup Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway “dirt course.” Busch then punched his ticket with a win at Kansas Speedway.

As former champions, there is little doubt that Logano and Busch will enter the playoffs as favorites to hold the Bill France Cup at the end of the season. They have faced off in the final four multiple times before, and it’s very possible that they will do so once again in Phoenix.

