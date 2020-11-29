Bulls’ Zach Lavine on Nate Robinson: ‘He Still a Dog’

Bulls’ Zach Lavine on Nate Robinson: ‘He Still a Dog’

Zach Lavine

Getty Zach Lavine spoke out about Nate Robinson following Robinson's professional boxing debut.

Nate Robinson has always chased a challenge outside of the realm of possibility. The 5-foot-9 guard made a name for himself by becoming the only three-time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion in a competition where someone of his stature is often written off.

Robinson, at age 36 has attempted to prove doubters again by transitioning to a boxing career. He challenged social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul to a match back in May. Somehow, the match made its way to the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card on Nov. 28.

Robinson, in his first career fight, did not fare well, eating a second-round knockout punch from Paul that sent shakes through social media.

While many have told Robinson to stick to basketball, Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine maintained the highest respect for Robinson.

