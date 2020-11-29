Bulls’ Zach Lavine on Nate Robinson: ‘He Still a Dog’

Nate Robinson has always chased a challenge outside of the realm of possibility. The 5-foot-9 guard made a name for himself by becoming the only three-time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion in a competition where someone of his stature is often written off.

Robinson, at age 36 has attempted to prove doubters again by transitioning to a boxing career. He challenged social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul to a match back in May. Somehow, the match made its way to the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card on Nov. 28.

Robinson, in his first career fight, did not fare well, eating a second-round knockout punch from Paul that sent shakes through social media.

JAKE PAUL JUST PUT NATE ROBINSON TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/UkKYVX3jGW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2020

While many have told Robinson to stick to basketball, Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine maintained the highest respect for Robinson.

