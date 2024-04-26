Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Promise After Ugly Game 2 Outing

Kristaps Porzingis had one of the worst nights of his Boston Celtics career at one of the worst possible times.

Boston’s 7-foot-2 center made just one field goal against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday, April 24. The Heat shocked the heavily favored Celtics, winning 111-101 to even the playoff series at a game apiece. After taking a day to reflect on his ugly outing, Porzingis made it clear things won’t be the same when the teams square off in Game 3 on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis Vows To Be Better in Game 3

Kristaps Porzingis on Game 2: "I didn't have a good offensive game at all… I'll make sure I'm better offensively, 100%" pic.twitter.com/KA9W3fv8ez — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2024

Not a whole lot went well for the Celtics in Game 2 against the Heat. Boston entered as a 14-point favorite, but the Heat won by 10. the game brought back nightmares of last season’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In that one, the Celtics were significant favorites at home against the Heat in a winner-take-all game with a berth in the NBA Finals on the line. The Heat embarrassed the Celtics, winning 103-84.

This season, the Celtics finished with the best record in the league and earned the top seed throughout the playoffs. The eighth-seeded Heat, playing without their best player, Jimmy Butler, shocked the NBA world with the Game 2 victory after losing by 20 in the series opener.

In Game 2, Porzingis finished with six points after going 1-for-9 from the floor. A solid 3-point shooter, Porzingis went 0-for-4 from long range.

Porzingis gave credit to the Heat, but also pointed out his struggles.

“They did a hell of a job, to be honest,” Porzingis said, “and I didn’t have a good offensive game at all.”

Porzingis said he’ll continue to do the same things he does before every game. He won’t change a thing. He did say to expect different results, promising a better offensive output.

“Nothing changes for me,” he said. “Good game, bad game, I stay the same. I’ll make sure I’m better offensively, one hundred percent.”

Porzingis Wasn’t the Only Celtics Player Who Struggled

Play

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both did their part for the Celtics, combining for 61 points on 23-for-43 shooting.

The supporting cast, however, was off.

In addition to Porzingis’ struggles, Jrue Holiday finished with nine points on 4-for-12 shooting. Payton Pritchard, who typically provides instant offense off the bench, played 20 minutes and didn’t even get a shot off. Derrick White scored 13 points.

While Tatum and Brown combined to go 23-for-43 from the floor, the Heat went 23-for-43 from 3-point land, and that was the difference in the game.

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin teamed up to go 11-for-17 from beyond the arc, giving the Celtics fits. Brown gave credit to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra for Miami’s game plan.

"I think they're well-coached… tonight was an example of that." Jaylen Brown responds to Miami's three-point shooting in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/TatQzp8bnN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2024

“I think they’re well-coached,” Brown said. “I think that’s a credit to their coaching staff and organization. They put together a good game plan for them. They felt confident, and they came out and executed.

“I just think they made a lot of shots that normally we feel comfortable with, but it’s the playoffs. It is what it is, and you’ve got to adjust, and we’ve got to play ball. We’ve got to respond.”