Kristaps Porzingis Gushes Over Celtics Playoff Opportunity — With a Warning

The smile can’t be wiped from the face of Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-2 center has had the time of his life in his first season with the Boston Celtics, and why wouldn’t he? The Celtics have the best record in the NBA and have clinched homecourt throughout the postseason.

With just four games left in the regular season, Porzingis again lit up when speaking about the postseason. He said he couldn’t wait to get Boston’s second season going, but he also offered a little bit of a warning.

Kristaps Porzingis Knows the Playoffs Won’t Be Easy

"I just love playing basketball so much. Especially playing here" Kristaps Porzingis says he's excited to play more basketball during a long playoff run this postseason 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Sun0Bs8oqY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2024

Porzingis hasn’t even been with the Celtics long, but he knows the playoffs are a different animal. The Celtics know that all too well.

In 2023, the Celtics were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the door was wide open for them after the eighth-seeded Miami Heat shocked the No. 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Celtics hosted the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a berth in the 2023 NBA Finals on the line. The Heat embarrassed the Celtics at TD Garden, winning 103-84. It’s a memory that’s stuck in the minds of Celtics players, including Porzingis, who wasn’t even a part of that 2023 team.

Porzingis and the Celtics are ready to get back into playoff action, but Porzingis also offered a warning about how difficult the task might be. Cruising through the regular season is one thing. Finishing the job is another, and that will be Boston’s ultimate challenge.

“I’m really excited,” Porzingis told reporters after Boston’s 124-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. “Last year, I was sitting back home in Latvia and just following the results, just watching the games. I’m thinking to myself, like, of course it’s nice to finish the season early, but there’s nothing else to do here.

“What is there better to do than to play basketball? Nothing. I don’t get burned out or I need rest. I just love basketball so much, especially playing here.

“Playing in the postseason is going to be incredible. I’m looking forward to that. Of course, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough, physically and mentally. If we want to achieve what we want to achieve, it’s not going to be easy.”

Porzingis Tries To Compare His Time With the Celtics to His Time With the Knicks

Porzingis knows the Celtics will have a target on their back. He knows the Celtics haven’t put up a championship banner since 2008. He’s ready to accept the challenge. Porzingis was asked if this season with the Celtics was the most fun he’s ever had playing basketball. He thought about it for a minute before answering.

“Probably yes,” he said, “but it’s hard to compare.

“My time in New York was also out of this world. A rookie, big stage. You haven’t signed any big deal, so there’s no big expectations for you. You’re just playing free. Even before that when I was living in South Spain, we had one game a week. You win, and you go sit outside. You’re a young guy on a winning team. Those are some good memories I have.

“Right now, I think this could be the most fun moments for me, for sure. Playing in this place is probably my favorite place.”