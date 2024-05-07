Boston Celtics Reporter Surprised and ‘Encouraged’ by Kristaps Porzingis Updates

The Boston Celtics enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals short-handed. With center Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss the series with the Cleveland Cavaliers with a calf injury, Boston knows it will need others to step up. But for how long?

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg was both surprised and encouraged” by what he saw at Celtics practice as they look to square off against the Cavs in a series that determines who makes their way into the conference finals.

The Boston Celtics Make Their Way Without Kristaps Porzingis

"I'm encouraged by the sights we've seen and I think [the Celtics are] taking the right approach"@ChrisForsberg_ reacts to the latest with Kristaps Porzingis 🍀 pic.twitter.com/qHiknuQecy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 6, 2024

It tough news, but it appears it could’ve been much worse for Porzingis and the Celtics. Boston’s veteran center strained his calf during a Game 4 victory over the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.

Reports have Porzingis likely out for the entire series against the Cavaliers, but anything after that is anyone’s guess. Porzingis was active at practice, and Forsberg liked what he saw, although he still wants the team to be cautious with their big man.

“You have to be able to take care of business with the core that you’ve got right now against Cleveland,” Forsberg said. “If you can buy him another two weeks until you get to the Eastern Conference Finals, and maybe even then, wait until then and figure out do you need him in that round?

“I think against a team like New York, and maybe even Indy, it would be beneficial to have him out there, but he has to be 100 percent confident in that calf in that moment.”

Forsberg said he’s happy with the way the Celtics are handling the situation.

“I’m happy with the way they’re approaching this,” he said. “It was a surprise to me to even see him out there on Saturday to see no brace, to see no boot, just walking around. He was in the weight room (Monday). I’m encouraged by the sights we’ve seen, and I think they’re taking the right approach. They know it’s going to take some time, but they know there’s a bigger goal here.”

Porzingis Knows the Situation Could Be Much Worse

The Celtics closed the series with the Heat in five games, earning extra rest for their series against the Cavs, who went seven games in their series against the Orlando Magic.

During a practice on Saturday, May 4, Porzingis, as usual, was all smiles. He noted that the injury “sucks,” but he also said it’s getting better every day. He also said he knows things could be a whole lot worse.

“It looks like it’s not as bad as I initially thought,” Porzingis told reporters. “Yeah, it is what it is. Nobody wants to get hurt. But at least it’s like not as bad as it could’ve been.”

Although Porzingis knows the healing process with take some time, he said he’s doing everything he can to get back on the court. In other words, he’s antsy to get back to playing with his teammates as they look to bring Banner 18 to Boston.

“It will take a little bit of time, for sure,” he said, “but I’m doing everything I can to, like, speed it up because I want to be back out there as soon as possible.”