Former Heat No. 2 Pick Compares Celtics Jayson Tatum to LeBron James

It has not taken long for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to establish himself as one of the league’s best players. More than that, NBA alum Michael Beasley believes that Tatum can play at the level he is for years to come, like LeBron James.

The former Miami Heat No. 2 pick gushed about Tatum on the March 26 episode of “The OGs.”

“Jayson Tatum, oh my god,” Beasley said. “He tall, he athletic, and he understand early how to play on the floor. He understand footwork, he understand double pumps, he understand how wide his shoulders is. Bro that athletic going to be playing for 20 (years). Just as long as (LeBron).”

Beasley also clarified that he doesn’t think Tatum will put up the same numbers as James but still believes he’ll have quite the track record.

“I ain’t sitting here saying he’ll be 40,000. but he going (to) beat 30,000-plus… The boy he just scored too simple. I wish he would calm it down sometimes. Get to your spot, double pump them, and get on. Give him 10 of those a game. 10 simple ones a game. Left, right, boom boom, and then when they figure that out, that’s when the cavalry comes, but that boy nice.”

Beasley played with James both on the Heat and on the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James Praises Jayson Tatum’s Rap Sheet

Since joining the NBA, Tatum has impressed James with how much he has accomplished. While talking with JJ Redick on the March 19 episode of “Mind the Game Pod,” James expressed his admiration for Tatum’s resume.

“He’s 25 years old and I believe he’s been to the conference finals four times, been to the NBA Finals once. He’s 25,” James said. “I didn’t win my first one ’til I was 28. I think Joker (Nikola Jokic) won his first one at 27. I think MJ (Michael Jordan) was 28 as well.”

James added that Tatum’s success has led to high expectations. At the same time, he’s already accomplished plenty for someone as young as him.

“We have a lot of expectations on JT, but he’s experienced a lot of winning in his career so far, and obviously, everyone wants to see him get over the hump, but four conference finals and a finals appearance before the age of 26, that’s elite.”

Jayson Tatum Believes Experience Will Help Celtics

On March 26, Tatum joined NBA on TNT, where he discussed the upcoming postseason. Tatum said the Celtics have the right mindset and the right amount of experience to achieve their goals.

"Experience is the best teacher… I think everybody on our team is in a perfect place in their career… the last thing for most of us… we all are trynna get over that hump." @jaytatum0 speaks to the focus of the @Celtics heading into the playoffs pic.twitter.com/K5U1pq7Ezx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 27, 2024

“Experience is the best teacher, right? The last few years being that close and not getting over the hump obviously was extremely tough,” Tatum said, per NBA on TNT’s X account. “And I think everybody on our team is in a perfect place in their career. We’ve all accomplished individual things, everybody’s gotten paid, and the last thing for most of us — except for Jrue Holiday — is we all trying to get over that hump. And I think we have the right group, the right mindset to do those things. Obviously, we still have to do it, stay healthy, and continue to play the right way. But our mindset is where it needs to be.”

The Celtics have clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2017. It’s also the first time they’ve clinched it since drafting Tatum.