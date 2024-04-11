Joe Mazzulla Opens up on Officiating After Celtics’ Free-Throw Debacle vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics haven’t had a whole lot to play for in April after having secured the top seed throughout the playoffs. Their battle with the second-place Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 9, was meaningless for the Celtics. In that game, the Celtics made bizarre history by not attempting a single free throw.

It was the first time in NBA history that a team played a game without making an appearance at the free-throw line. After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t say a whole lot about it, but a day later, he stopped in at a Boston radio show and elaborated on his feelings about Boston’s odd place in the record books.

Joe Mazzulla Said He Wasn’t Bothered by the Celtics’ Lack of Free Throws

Play

Mazzulla made an appearance on “Zolak & Bertrand,” a mid-afternoon Boston radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He had some time to digest what happened in Boston’s 104-91 loss to the Bucks. He was quickly asked about the free-throw debacle, but he didn’t view it as much of a story.

“The interesting part is I think it would be more of a story if the Bucks’ free-throw attempts were astronomically more than us,” Mazzulla said. “But they only went to the line once. It just an interesting dynamic that they were 1-for-2, and we were zero-for-zero. There was literally one trip to the free-throw line the entire game.”

Mazzulla said he had no problem with that.

“It’s even,” he said. “If we were zero and zero and they were like 12-for-18 or something like that, but zero trips to one? It seems like a pretty fair-called game.

“I don’t remember too many (plays), maybe there were like four or five, but I don’t remember too many where it was, like, that’s a missed call. I’m sure there was a couple. I don’t really care how it goes, as long as it’s about the same. I thought it was a pretty well-officiated game from that standpoint.”

Mazzulla Said It’s Important To Develop Relationships With Officials

Play

Celtics star Jayson Tatum couldn’t figure out the reason for the lack of fouls called in the game.

“Another day in the NBA,” Tatum said postgame. “Maybe just gearing up for the playoffs? They let a lot of things go. I guess they are just getting us ready for playoff basketball.”

Tatum has developed the reputation for being a complainer on the court, often jawing at the referees after non-calls. Mazzulla believes his team has cut down on the complaining and said they need to pick their battles with the officials.

“I think relationships with the referees are important,” he said. “I think it’s the timing of when you communicate either your point of view or your frustrations. I think the thing we’ve worked on is don’t ignore them, just pick and choose your spots of when to communicate with them.

“I think that’s something that is done around the league. I think the refs do a great job of listening. You’ve just got to build a relationship with them. They’re people, too.They’ve also done a good job also of, it’s a two-way street of communication, so I’ve kind of noticed that.”