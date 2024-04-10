Boston Celtics React to Bizarre Record-Setting Night Against Bucks

April has been a boring month for the Boston Celtics. With the top seed locked up throughout the playoffs, staying healthy for a deep postseason run tops the list of priorities for the C’s.

In their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 9, the Celtics were thumped 104-91. The loss snapped a five-game win streak, but was otherwise meaningless. During the game, the Celtics made some noise, setting a record in the free-throw department that they didn’t have a whole lot of control over. After the game, Celtics players talked about their bizarre record-setting night.

The Boston Celtics Didn’t Attempt a Free Throw During Loss to Bucks

The Celtics played without their top two big men, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, as they prep for the playoffs. The Bucks took charge from the beginning, racing out to a 37-21 lead and holding a 63-43 lead at halftime.

After Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the third quarter with a left soleus (muscle in calf) strain, the Celtics made a mini run but couldn’t overcome their first-half deficit.

“A lot of the times, the lid was on the rim for us,” Jrue Holiday told reporters after the game. “We felt like we had a lot of energy where we were even down 20 but left like we’re only down five. We felt like if we hit a couple of shots, we could’ve broken the game open and gotten back into it.”

The crazy stat of the game is that Boston attempted 52 3-pointers and had zero free-throw attempts. Yes, zero. According to StatMuse, it’s the only time an NBA team hasn’t attempted a foul shot in a game.

“That’s not on me,” Holiday said. “That’s not on me. You got to ask the stripes.”

The Atlanta Hawks (2014) and the Memphis Grizzlies (2018) each attempted one free throw, setting the previous mark for fewest attempts from the line in any NBA game.

The Bucks Outscored the Celtics 1-0 From the Foul Line

While the Celtics never got to the free-throw line, it wasn’t like the Bucks were living there.

Antetokounmpo was the lone player in the game to make an appearance at the charity stripe. He went 1-for-2 before heading to the locker room with his injury. So, if you’re counting from home, two free throws were taken in the entire game.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who typically lives at the free-throw line, had a tough time understanding why his team didn’t take one foul shot.

“Another day in the NBA,” Tatum said postgame. “Maybe just gearing up for the playoffs? They let a lot of things go. I guess they are just getting us ready for playoff basketball.”

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla couldn’t understand his team’s lack of appearances at the foul line, either.

“(The Bucks) only shot two, so I don’t really know what was going on,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you.”

According to CBS Sports, the combined two free-throw attempts shattered the previous mark set during a 2019 game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons. Those teams combined to take 11 free throws.