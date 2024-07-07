DeMar DeRozan Turns Heads With Kings Owner After Bulls Trade

Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s tenure officially came to an end on Saturday, July 6 with the official announcement of a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The deal includes a three-year contract worth up to $76 million with bonuses for the six-time All-Star, per Haynes, who reported DeRozan was meeting with Kings brass earlier the day.

DeRozan made his first appearance as a member of the organization in a grand fashion.

“DeMar DeRozan just walked into Golden 1 Center with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive to a huge ovation,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater posted on X along with a video of Kings fans cheering the former Bulls’ introduction.

DeRozan is coming off a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls. A sign-and-trade was his only path to landing more than the $12.8 million non-taxpayers mid-level exception.

The Kings had shown interest in trading for Zach LaVine before the Bulls traded Alex Caruso.

That trade was part of a series of decisions that led DeRozan to seek a new home, per the Chicago Sun-times’ Joe Cowley on July 1. The Kings snapped their 14-year playoff drought following the 2022-23 season. But they found themselves at home like the Bulls in 2023-24.

The Bulls are receiving 2021 first-round pick Chris Duarte and a pair of second-round picks, per Wojnarowski and colleague Tim Bontemps.

Duarte averaged career lows with 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds last season.

The Kings also sent Harrison Barnes and an unprotected future first-round pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio is acquiring assets to help DeRozan join a new team for the third time in the last five years.

They acquired him in 2018 from the Toronto Raptors for Kawhi Leonard. They also traded him to the Bulls in 2021 for a similar return.

De’Aaron Fox Recruited DeMar DeRozan to Kings

“Sources: Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox played a pivotal role by joining today’s meeting to help recruit DeMar DeRozan,” Haynes said in a follow-up post on X following the trade. “The two are ecstatic about partnering together on the court.”

That is notable with Fox sharing representation with LaVine.

Their agency’s CEO, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, came out in strong denial of perceived negative commentary about LaVine on July 5.

LaVine and Fox were also keen on the idea of playing together, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick in December. The Kings signed LaVine to an offer sheet in 2018, Fox’s second NBA season, only for the Bulls to match.

The Bulls had prioritized finding a new home for LaVine via trade over DeRozan. That was another point of contention for the three-time All-NBA pick, per Cowley.

Wonder if the DeRozan deal pushes the Bulls to ramp up their efforts to move Zach LaVine — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) July 7, 2024

They could use the return from DeRozan to offload LaVine’s contract.

“Coincidentally, the Bulls and Kings held trade talks centered on Zach LaVine recently,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson posted on X. “Instead, DeRozan heads to Kings and Bulls get draft capital that they can potentially use to attach as asset in LaVine talks.

LaVine is entering Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. He has a $43 million cap hit this coming season and a $48.9 million player option for the final season.

A two-time former All-Star LaVine also has an extensive injury history.

Bulls Media Reacts to DeMar DeRozan Trade

“Chicago media (and fans) will definitely miss DeMar,” “Gimme The Hot Sauce” host Mark Schanowski posted on X. “One of the classiest guys on and off the court. Led the NBA in minutes played this past season at age 34. Wish him continued success in Sacramento.”

Demar Derozan with the Bulls: 25.5 PPG

5.1 AST

2x All Star

All-NBA 2nd Team

King of the 4th Quarter👑 THANK YOU DEMAR🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/LAyDsYzhya — Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast (@gimmehotsauce21) July 7, 2024

Johnson pointed to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, who first reported on the Kings’ interest on July 2.

“All I know is next time DeMar DeRozan is a free agent, check in with @MarcJSpears, who got Bulls in 2021 and Kings in 2024 right on the money,” Johnson posted.