Rich Paul Issues Strong Statement on Zach LaVine Amid Bulls Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bulls have tried to trade Zach LaVine but have found a barren trade market.

LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, issued a statement disputing any misconceptions around LaVine’s attitude during what has been a two-year process to relocate the two-time All-Star guard.

Paul suggests his client has been mischaracterized amid the ongoing speculation. LaVine has clashed with Head Coach Billy Donovan and teammates in recent years.

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 4. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.

“The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”

Johnson has described LaVine as professional throughout the speculation. He has also said they would need to repair the relationship in LaVine remains with the team. However, insight from the Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley suggests it could be difficult.

Cowley reported on LaVine’s camp’s lost trust in the organization regarding the trade speculation around the two-time All-Star, noting Klutch feels “misled.”

“If LaVine isn’t moved and returns to the Bulls, the locker room would welcome him back, but the front office and ownership are said to consider it a worst-case scenario,” Cowley wrote on July 2. “An NBA insider told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that the relationship between LaVine and the top brass is shattered and “filled with mistrust.’”

However, the Bulls’ side also had an issue with the surgery cut LaVine’s campaign short.

“The Bulls, meanwhile, are said to be unhappy that LaVine had season-ending surgery on his right foot when rehab was still on the table, viewing it as a counterpunch,” Cowley wrote.

Kings, Warriors Remain Teams to Watch in Potential Trade for Bulls’ Zach LaVine

“Everything’s fluid,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said on the “Bulls Talk Podcast” on July 1. “I’ve been led to believe that there are two teams that are still at least having conversations with a glimmer of hope.

“I’ve written the Kings and Warriors. … Those are the two teams I’m still monitoring.”

LaVine appeared in 25 games last season. He opted to have foot surgery ahead of the trade deadline. The decision came amid rumors of the Bulls’ talks with the Detroit Pistons.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on June 30 that the Bulls offered LaVine to the Warriors. They eyed a package of Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul. The deal would have cut $13 million in salary from the Warriors’ books this season but added nearly $18 million next season.

The Warriors declined, deciding to waive Paul and shedding $30 million this season. They have since agreed to a sign-and-trade for Philadelphia 76ers swingman Buddy Hield, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania on July 4.

Golden State had an interest in trading for Alex Caruso too. The Bulls and Kings discussed Caruso and LaVine, per Action Network’s Matt Moore in June.

Bulls Lost Valuable Trade Chip

Losing Caruso as a potential incentive in a package with LaVine or Nikola Vucevic looms large for the Bulls. They have offered rival teams “dozens” of LaVine-centric trade packages, per Cowley.

LaVine is due $137.9 million over the next three seasons of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. The Bulls could have similar luck finding a taker for LaVine’s fellow two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic is due over $41 million in the final two years of a three-year, $60 million deal.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas continues to be questioned for not receiving any draft capital along with Josh Giddey in the Caruso trade.

DeRozan viewed the deal as the “final straw,” per Cowley on July 1. Combined with some of their other roster decisions and LaVine’s potentially increasing frustrations, it all threatens to undo Karnisovas.