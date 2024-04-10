Bulls’ Billy Donovan Breaks Silence on Rumored Kentucky Interest: ‘Total Focus’

The Chicago Bulls lost to the New York Knicks 128-117 on April 9.

But their magic number to clinch ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings and a home game in the Play-In Tournament still dropped to two. The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Miami Heat, aiding the Bulls.

The Bulls and Hawks are vying for that home game. The outcome could go a long way to prolonging their respective postseasons.

That is where Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s focus is amid rumored interest from Kentucky.

“My whole total focus and commitment is here to this team and this group,” Donovan said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on April 9. “I think with what we’ve been through this year and the way we started – we talked about it – I give our guys a lot of credit for hanging in there and battling through some of the things they’ve had to battle through, and I’m with them on that. I’m committed to them on that.”

Donovan’s sentiments align with what he has said throughout the last few seasons. Previous instances have been about a potential roster shakeup, though. But even when pressed, Donovan stopped short of saying he wouldn’t consider taking the job.

He only spoke of his commitment to the Bulls and this season. There are just three games (four counting the first round of the Play-In Tournament) remaining.

And the college blueblood did reach out?

“I would still say the same thing I said,” Donovan said, per Johnson. “I’m committed to being here with this group and help these guys close out this year the best we can and try to get homecourt in the play-in and try to advance.”

Again, that is far from a long-term commitment from the head coach. He did receive a multi-year contract extension ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Donovan has lamented the Bulls’ various injuries. But he wouldn’t use them as a crutch.

Billy Donovan Gets Honest About Bulls’ Season

‘‘If I’m going to sit there and say there’s enough in the locker room … then I’ve got to figure out, ‘OK, what could I have done better or [what] can I do more going forward to help these guys?’” Donovan said, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on April 7.

“‘I certainly didn’t come here … to say, ‘Hey, listen, let’s be a play-in team.’ When I sat down first with [executive vice president of basketball operations] Arturas [Karnisovas] and [general manager] Marc [Eversley] about this, it was to try and build something. I still feel like we’re building something, but I don’t think anyone is happy with where we’re at.’’

Donovan notably said that Karnisovas had not asked him what his response would be if Kentucky called to “make him say no” as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported was the case.

“There’s one name that looms over all and that’s Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan,” Thamel said on “SportsCenter” on April 9. “He is the Hail Mary hire, he is the home-run hire, he is who Kentucky is going to make say no.

“I think the conversation begins with Billy Donovan, and then the search really begins if he says no or if he comes back to Lexington.”

Billy Donovan Has History With Kentucky

Donovan began his coaching career as an assistant in Kentucky in the late 80s.

He also comes from an extensive college coaching background. Donovan won back-to-back national titles at Florida as part of a 19-year tenure. But that was before NIL changed the college landscape.

Donovan’s job is also safe, according to Cowley. So the only thing that could seemingly change the status quo is Donovan.

And if the Bulls will need a new head coach, what does that mean for the roster?