New Suitors Emerge for Bulls’ Free Agent DeMar DeRozan: Report

Chicago Bulls free agent DeMar DeRozan’s stay in free agency has lasted through the initial spending wave without the six-time All-Star finding a new home. He was linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

However, the former pivoted to signing depth options in the wake of losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers have maintained interest.

But The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote on July 2 that compensation was a sticking point.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote on July 2 about the mutual interest between DeRozan and the Miami Heat. Buha reported on July 3 that the Heat were “viewed as the slight favorites” in the chase for DeRozan. But financial hurdles and new suitors could prove insurmountable.

“Kings have talked to Bulls about DeRozan sign and trade, per source. Spurs also now another possibility. Despite DeRozan interest in Miami, Heat not in position to give him what he’s seeking at this time,” Jackson posted on X on June 3. “Heat will hope opportunity on some player it wants arises this summer.”

“The next time I play a game will be my 16th season. You realize the window closes for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years. … My stance on wanting to be here is still the same but I just want to win.” DeMar DeRozan speaks on his future pic.twitter.com/jljLoRAktE — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2024

The Heat, like the Lakers, would have to make significant subsequent transactions to create enough room to offer DeRozan more than the $12.8 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Miami is already restricted from using it as they are a taxpayer.

A sign-and-trade for DeRozan would have to be for a minimum of three years. DeRozan is coming off a three-year, $81.9 million contract. NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported in April DeRozan rejected the Bulls’ multi-year offer possibly worth up to $40 million annually.

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on July 1 that DeRozan was at odds with the Bulls’ moves this offseason.

Kings’ Interest in DeMar DeRozan Aligns With Bulls’ Eye for Kevin Huerter

ESPN’s Marc Spears first reported the Kings were a “dark horse” for DeRozan in free agency on “NBA Today” on July 2. His colleague, Zach Lowe, echoed those sentiments, calling the Kings a “sneak” potential landing spot for DeRozan on “The Lowe Post” podcast on July 3.

That interest could work to the Bulls’ benefit.

“Bulls are fans of Kevin Huerter, per sources,” Johnson posted on X on July 3. “Something to monitor.”

The Bulls and Kings held talks about Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine. But the Bulls traded Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey instead. The Kings signed LaVine to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent in 2018 that the Bulls quickly matched.

DeRozan, 34, is a more cost-effective option for the Kings than LaVine, who is 29 years old.

LaVine is entering Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract with a $43 million cap hit in 2024-25 and a $48.9 million player option for the final season.

Huerter, 25, averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc last season. It was a down year for Huerter from deep. He has shot below 38% on his threes in one other season out of six in the NBA.

He is entering Year 3 of a four-year, $65 million pact with a $16.8 million charge in 2024-25.

DeMar DeRozan Time With Spurs Took Toll

The Spurs could present another polarizing opportunity for DeRozan. He took to his role as a mentor with the Bulls, and the Spurs are an even younger group. DeRozan has also spoken about his bond with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

In addition to helping DeRozan become a more complete player, Popovich provided support through off-the-court loss.

Coach. Athlete. Relationship. How Gregg Popovich responded when he found out DeMar DeRozan's father had passed away: "He stayed with me and cried for two hours. He said I'm not leaving until you leave." pic.twitter.com/NxmuyAtPyK — Cody Royle (@codyroyle) July 3, 2024

However, DeRozan also said he felt “irrelevant” during his Spurs tenure.

“I doubted myself playing in San Antonio. I questioned myself if I would ever be the player I felt like I was in Toronto,” DeRozan said on “The Old Man & The Three” in September 2022. “Not to take away nothing from San Antonio. San Antonio and Pop taught me so much. But the way everything just transitioned unexpectedly for me, I lost a sense of confidence that I carried.”

The Spurs have 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and signed another veteran, Chris Paul, in free agency this offseason. DeRozan could pair with Paul to help rear the young Spurs or find himself traded to a contender at the deadline.