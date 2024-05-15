Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Encouraging Update on Recovery: ‘Week by Week’

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball has a new podcast.

It’s not uncommon for active players to engage in such activities. Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently started “Dinners With DeMar,” a show dedicated to mental health. Ball’s family also had their own show called “Ball in the Family.”

Lonzo has also dabbled in music, so a podcast is a logical progression. But in this, Ball was candid, sharing the latest on his ongoing recovery from a ligament transplant surgery.

“It’s coming along, man. Week by week it’s improving. So that’s all I can ask for,” Ball said on the “What An Experience” podcast on May 14. “It’s still not where I want it to be. Out of 100[%], I’d probably say I’m about 70. Good enough to play, but it could still get better I feel like. So still got a long summer ahead of me. But definitely looking forward to the future.”

Ball’s confidence in his ability to play right now are the most encouraging comments to-date.

Ball agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade that brought him to Chicago from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021. He has not played since January 14 of the 2021-22 season.

The Bulls had a 22-13 record in the 35 games they played with Ball at the helm.

They have gone 98-108 since he first went down and are on the verge of making significant changes to the roster this offseason.

Potential Financial Implications of Lonzo Ball’s Recovery

The Bulls received a $10.2 million disabled player exception for Ball after an independent panel assigned by the NBA deemed he would not be available for the entire 2023-24 season, which Executive Vice President Arturas Karnisovas announced early in the process.

Ball picked up his player option, locking in his 2024-25 salary.

The Bulls can apply to have his $21.4 million salary wiped if his injury is deemed career-ending. But his activity and comments could work against them. And they have stood by him so far.

“He’s improving, and we’ll see where he’s at the next couple months,” Karnisovas told reporters during his season-ending presser on April 20 when asked about applying for relief. “There’s no setbacks. So we’ll see where he’s at in terms of on-court and basketball side. So we’ll figure it out.”

LaVar Ball offered a rough timeline for when he believes his son will return to the court.

“Lonzo doing good man,” the elder Ball said on “Parkins and Spiegel” on April 4. “He’ll do what he got to do to get back on that court and do something that he loves to do. So, it’s just a matter of time.

“I’m thinking at least four or five months from now. Four or five months where he really can get down and do what he do.”

LaVar’s timeline would optimistically put Lonzo on track for a return in early August.

Conversely, the pessimistic view – and perhaps realistic given how many setbacks Ball has enured throughout – would mean the point guard is out into September when teams are gearing up for training camp.

While both projections would mean Ball returns for the 2024-25 season, the sooner the Bulls get an idea of where he is as a player the better in case they need to further tweak the roster.

They already have to go through the draft and free agency this summer without that answer.

The ‘What An Experience’ Podcast

Ball is joined by his brother and former Charlotte Hornets prospect LiAngelo Ball as well Lonzo’s manager Darren ‘DMo’ Moore and friend Anthony Salazar, on the pod.

The show promises to “cover the worlds of sports, family, current events, music, and culture. With candid discussions and personal opinions. The Ball brothers and friends provide listeners with a unique glimpse into their lives, sharing insights on their upbringing in a basketball-centric family, their athletic journeys, and the values that have shaped them.

“From analyzing sports matchups to exploring the latest trends in music and pop culture, each episode offers a mix of entertainment and critical game analysis.

“This podcast promises engaging content and lively discussions that resonate with a diverse audience. Tune in for an exciting blend of humor and wisdom.”

Moore notably said this was their “weekly update” on Ball’s status.

While it’s a small change, Bulls fans had been on a month-to-month schedule when it came to news on Ball’s progress. The potential increased frequency may be as encouraging of a sign as any.