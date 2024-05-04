Lonzo Ball Makes $21 Million Decision on Bulls Future: Report

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball has not played since January 14, 2022.

It has taken three surgeries to repair his balky knee. He initially received a six-to-eight-week timeline. It remains uncertain whether or not he will be able to make his return for the 2024-25 season.

They do know, however, that he plans on being on their books after Ball made an expected financial decision.

Ball picked up his $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

“As expected, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has picked up the $21.4 million option on his contract for 2024-2025, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on X on May 4. “Ball has missed the last 2.5 seasons with a knee injury. He signed an original four-year, $80M free agent deal in 2021.”

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said they were in wait-and-see mode on Ball before deciding about possibly filing for relief.

“We’re just going to wait and see his progression next couple of months,” Karnisovas said during his season-ending press conference on April 20. “He’s progressing well, everything is looking with no setbacks. So we’ll see where he’s at in a couple months.”

The Bulls could get that $21 million in relief if Ball is unable to return by next season.

An independent panel set by the NBA must deem his injury career-ending, which could prove tricky as Ball has maintained he’s aiming to return. Head Coach Billy Donovan noted the marked improvement Ball had made.

“He’s starting to run. I know we talked about last time, Some of the workouts had been, I think, really, really positive in terms of running, cutting, jumping, doing those things, that he’s progressed into that, responded well,” Donovan told reporters on March 9. “Some of the things that the guys have shown me is he looks good moving.”

The Bulls could use more clarity on Ball’s outlook before they get too deep into the offseason, though they are unlikely to get it.

Lavar Ball Projected ‘4 or 5 Months’ for Lonzo Ball’s Return

“Lonzo doing good man. Like I said, man, my boys got a strong mind and they’re put together. And he’ll do what he got to do to get back on that court and do something that he loves to do. So, it’s just a matter of time,” LaVar Ball said on “Parkins and Spiegel” on April 4.

“I’m thinking at least four or five months from now. Four or five months where he really can get down and do what he do.”

Ball was clear to note that his son was not experiencing pain.

He also was clear that his son would need to get the strength back, touting his ability to get back to his typical self once healthy. To that end, Ball rejected the notion that previous instances in which players failed to come back from similar procedures had any bearing on his son.

That doesn’t help the Bulls much, though. They are embarking on what could be an offseason rife with changes to the roster.

“A four-month timeline from LaVar’s projection slates Lonzo to return around August; a return closer to five months would put him in early September,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson wrote on May 4. “With the 2024 NBA Draft slated to commence on June 27, and NBA free agency opening three days after that, Ball creates a difficult timeline for the Bulls to figure out his place during a turning point in the organization.”

Brandon Roy’s Message to Bulls’ Lonzo Ball

The example most often associated with Ball has been that of former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy. Roy’s once-promising career came to a screeching halt after a series of knee injuries took their toll.

Roy expressed his concern for Ball in his return, specifically the expectations for the dynamic guard.

“[Ball] has to be realistic with himself and what he’s going to be able to do,” Roy said, per Joshua M. Hicks for The Bigs in May 2023. “It might not be at the level of an All-Star point guard but there are some things he can adjust to his game and he can still help a team.”

Ball’s game was never predicated on explosive athleticism.

However, he will undoubtedly have to knock some rust off when he returns. And it could be tough with the Bulls’ backcourt as crowded as it is.