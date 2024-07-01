Bulls Agree to $27 Million Contract With Ex Top-10 Pick in Free Agency: Report

The Chicago Bulls are undergoing an apparent transition, with the front office appearing willing to risk losing DeMar DeRozan while they sort out their future with Zach LaVine. Notably, that has not stopped their other business, though.

They traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey and signed Patrick Williams to an extension. Backup center Andre Drummond joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Bulls may have already found a potential replacement.

“Free agent center Jalen Smith has agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on X on July 1. “Smith’s agents at @KlutchSports reached deal with Bulls front office overnight.”

“Smith is a highly efficient big man who can stretch the floor and hit the glass,” Yahoo Sports’ Morten Jensen wrote on June 29. “At 24, there’s a lot of potential, which should create a substantial market.”

The Phoenix Suns drafted Smith with the No. 10 pick of the 2020 draft; the same class that produced Williams.

The 6-foot-10 big man averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game last season.

He also added 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, shooting a career-high 42.4% on 2.4 attempts last season. He is coming off a career-worst year from the free throw line, where he shot 69.2% in 2023-24.

Bulls Beat Weighs on Jalen Smith Signing in Free Agency

Smith’s addition in free agency follows Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnsiovas’ pattern this offseason with the roster trending younger.

“Can confirm Jalen Smith has reached agreement with the Bulls, which @wojespn had 1st,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson posted. “Smith has per-36 averages of 18.7 points and 11.4 rebounds in four seasons with Phoenix and Indiana.”

Johnson previously noted the unspoken shift in direction from the Bulls’ front office.

Most notably, Johnson has pointed to Karnisovas’ comments regarding DeRozan as a tell-tale sign of the Bulls’ intent. Smith’s signing could register as another.

“Jalen Smith is a perfect fit for the Bulls,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry posted on X in reaction to the signing.” The exact player I thought the Bulls should target. I see huge potential in him that could really shine in Chicago. Great signing by the Bulls front office.”

The Bulls had a need at the position and filled it in free agency. Smith’s youth is a bonus.

“I like Smith. He’s a really good backup 5. Got much better at shooting last year. 42% on threes. And he’s an elite defensive rebounder and he’s also improved a lot on the offensive rebounding end. So he’ll help the Bulls a lot,” CHGO’s Will Gottlieb said in a video on X. “They’ll add some depth behind Nikola Vucevic, who will remain on the team for now.

“With Andre Drummond leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers, it makes a lot of sense and he really fits their new timeline.”

Jalen Smith Signing Could Complicate DeMar DeRozan Sign-and-Trade

Smith’s singing could have a significant impact on another key component of the Bulls’ offseason plans, though.

“This is really good value for a backup big. And, hopefully, he’ll be able to grow into this contract and outperform it by the end of it,” Gottlieb said. “What makes this signing interesting, though, is the salary cap. So, the Bulls are now $13.3 million below the tax. And that complicates things if they want to pull off a DeMar sign-and-trade.”

Johnson named the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential sign-and-trade destination for DeRozan.

As I always say, free agency is fluid. With DJJ and now Batum, don’t see this option for DeRozan anymore. https://t.co/RiBzqoflef — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 1, 2024

Lakers star LeBron James is also willing to accept a pay cut to bring the Compton, California native back home, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“LeBron and [Klutch Sports CEO] Rich Paul met with the Lakers on this topic last week,” Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” on July 1. “They agreed, from what I am told, on a short list of players that LeBron would feel good about taking less money to get on the Lakers.

“I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well, and there may be another one or so.”