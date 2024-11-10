Bulls Hall of Famer Sends Heartfelt Message After Making NBA History

This season marks the 21st since Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen donned a Chicago Bulls uniform for a second stint and final NBA season.

However, in the early going of the 2024-25 season, the Bulls star again made NBA history.

This latest moment came courtesy of his son, Scotty Pippen Jr. The younger Pippen logged an 11-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in his first start with the Memphis Grizzlies, a win over the Washington Wizards on November 8.

That made the Pippens the first father-son duo to record a triple-double in NBA history.

“Proud to share this moment with my son,” the legendary former Bulls star said in a post on X on November 9.

Pippen also shared a picture of the two sharing an embrace on the court in celebration of the achievement.

The younger Pippen is averaging 11.6 points and career highs of 6.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game through a league-leading 10 contests in 2024-25. An undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2022, he saw his first NBA action with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23.

Scottie Pippen Praises Lakers’ LeBron James

A six-time NBA champion, 10-time All-Defensive Teamer, seven-time All-Star and All-NBA selection, and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, the elder Pippen is no stranger to historic feats and he has celebrated the father-son accomplishments of others.

Pippen praised Lakers star LeBron James for his feat with his son, Bronny James.

“I think it’s great,” Pippen told Front Office Sports’ Dan Roberts during an interview at the “Real-World Asset Summit” in October. “It’s a great accomplishment, first of all, that his [Bronny] dad is still playing 22 years in the game. Kudos to that. And you know they were able to make it happen. There’s not much you can say. The father was able to stick around long enough to uh see his son come in the league – or maybe I should say help his son come into the league.

“No matter how you look at it, it all worked out great and … I think it’ll be a a great piece of history created.”

Scotty Pippen was three years old when his father played in his final NBA game. Scottie Pippen joked that he would have liked to play alongside Scotty “just for the salaries.”

“They’re great,” Pippen told Roberts. “The game has grown so much. I’ve been out of the game almost 20 years, so to see the growth of the salaries, I think is great. I’ve watched it grow and grow over my years out of the game, and I think it’s great. It’s about revenue sharing., and that just go to show you how much the game has grown over the years globally. We have a lot more international players in the game.

“The growth of the game has allowed the players to have a healthier wallet.”

A Tale of 2 Scottys

Fans might have noticed the difference in the spelling between the two Pippens despite the Grizzlies guard being a “Jr.” According to the younger Pippen, the former Bulls star is also “Scotty.” He chose to alter the spelling of his name out of preference.

“No, [there’s no backstory]. My dad’s name’s with a “y” as well. He just changed it with “ie.” But we’re both the same,” Pippen told ESPN in 2022. “I have no idea [why he changed it].”

The elder Pippen is listed in most search results with the preferred spelling of his first name.

There is at least one memorabilia vendor – Celebrity Cutouts – that offers an enlarged cutout of “Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr.” So the former Bulls star has not completely been able to escape the original spelling of his name.