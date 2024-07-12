Bulls Trade Proposal Flips Veteran Reserve for $8 Million ‘High-Motor’ Wing

The Chicago Bulls have embarked on a rebuild, moving Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan in separate trades ahead of the 2024-25 season.

They need to follow suit with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry wrote on July 11. But neither has generated much trade interest. The Bulls might have better luck attempting to move one of their lower-profile veterans.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested sending 34-year-old forward Torrey Craig to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade for former G League Ignite star Leonard Miller.

Bulls get:

– Leonard Miller

Timberwolves get:

– Torrey Craig

“The Timberwolves have some of the league’s best top-end talent around. That talent costs a pretty penny, though, which has made this roster a bit top-heavy and created a situation in which this win-now team could be heavily reliant on unproven youth,” Buckley wrote on July 10.

“If that strategy seems too risky for the decision-makers, they could deal some of that youth for a proven contributor like Craig. Miller’s upside is, admittedly, enticing, but potential won’t help next season’s Wolves chase the title. Craig’s defensive versatility, experience and perimeter shooting might, though.”

Flipping Craig’s experience for Miller’s upside fits the Bulls’ new path.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas cited logic after acquiring Josh Giddey for Caruso in his post-draft presser on June 26.

Craig averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, shooting 39.2% from deep across 53 appearances with 14 starts for the Bulls in 2023-24. He is in the final year of a two-year, $5.4 million contract with a $2.8 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Craig’s points, minutes, and appearances with the Bulls were his lowest since the 2020-21 season.

Leonard Miller Flashed Potential in G League

Miller was the No. 33 overall pick of the 2023 draft. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 17 appearances with the Timberwolves in 2023-24.

He was more effective in the G League.

The 6-foot-10 Miller averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 20 games for the Iowa Wolves in 2023-24. He started all of those appearances. He averaged 18.0 points, 11.0 boards, and 1.6 assists in 24 games (19 starts) with the G League Ignite in 2022-23.

“The Spurs made this pick and flipped it to Minnesota, giving the Timberwolves — for my money — a lottery-level talent and one of the better value acquisitions of the night,” CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone wrote in June 2023 after the draft. “Miller has a funky-but-effective game as a big wing who can put the ball on the floor, pass and defend with versatility. He’s a high motor forward.”

first year for Leonard ✔️ pic.twitter.com/pRi8m48E29 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 7, 2024

The Bulls would save $900,000 in Buckley’s scenario. Miller is entering Year 2 of a four-year, $8.3 million contract. He has a $1.9 million cap hit in 2024-25. Miller’s contract also has a $2.4 million team option for the final season in 2026-27.

He would pair with Bulls rookie and 2024 No. 11 overall pick Matas Buzelis to give the Bulls a lengthy pair of forwards in this scenario.

That was something they lacked in 2023-24.

Bulls Could Add Size to Roster With Trade for Leonard Miller

2023 second-round pick Julian Phillips was one of three players listed above 6-foot-7 on the 2023-24 main roster. The other two were centers Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond. Drummond left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

They have five such players on the roster heading into 2024 Las Vegas Summer League: Buzelis, Giddey, Phillips, Vucevic, and free agent signing Jalen Smith.

Without a trade, the Bulls could lose Craig for free in 2025 like Drummond in 2024.