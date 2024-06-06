Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Responds to LeBron James’ Compliment

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving returned the compliment to LeBron James after his former teammate called him the “most gifted” player in the NBA.

“I mean, I have a great reaction,” Irving told reporters during the NBA Finals Media Day on June 5. “It’s appreciated. There’s a lot of gratitude there, as well.”

James said he missed playing with Irving during their NBA Finals preview in his “Mind the Game” podcast with ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

“I will call Kyrie the wizard all the time,” James said when Redick asked him about Irving. “There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do. I’m playing like so happy and so proud and to watch him and continue his growth and whatever the case and at the same time I’m so [expletive] mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore.”

The feeling is mutual.

“Definitely miss him,” Irving said. “Playing out there, just making things easier, being able to run up and down the floor, just throw the ball to somebody like that, throw it in the air, as athletic as they come.

Yeah, just a mutual respect there for what we brought to the table. His leadership, my leadership style, I think it meshed very well. I was learning a lot from him that I’m appreciative for the rest of my life.”

Kyrie Irving Admits Misgivings

Irving and James went to three straight NBA Finals in Cleveland and won one via historic fashion — the first 3-1 comeback in finals history — in 2016 which ended the city’s title drought.

But their relationship quickly disintegrated after that as Irving demanded a trade to lead his own team and step out of James’ shadows.

Irving failed in Boston then he teamed up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn which also ended in a disappointment.

Irving admitted he had misgivings in his past relationship with James.

“Obviously, I’m in a different age, a different place in my life,” Irving said. “So is he. I think we both have been able to mature and really appreciate what we got a chance to accomplish.

“I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was a little bit younger. Now that I’m able to vocalize how I feel as a man, be comfortable in it, stand on my square, my beliefs, where I’m coming from, I feel like our relationship’s different because of that now.”

Kyrie Irving Finds Redemption in Dallas

Now 32, Irving found his redemption with the Mavericks after an ugly start — failing to qualify for the postseason.

James’ compliment serves as motivation for Irving, who also gleans on his experience playing with James in the Finals to help the Mavericks break through with Luka Doncic.

“Man, when [James] says comments like that, I think back to us having those moments where we’re down in a series, up in a series, we’re really demanding greatness from each other,” Irving said. “Off the court, our families meshing well.

I definitely think about those times. Now we’re here in the present where we’re able to reflect but also now I’m at this stage, able to use some of the formulas that I was taught from him, some of the great teachers that have come before me. I feel like I’ve been built for this moment because I’ve gone through some of the things I’ve gone through in my past with some of the guys that have transcended the game.”

Kyrie Irving is Unfazed Against Hostile Boston Crowd

Their spectacular play in the playoff prompted TNT’s Stan Van Gundy to call them “arguably the best offensive backcourt in NBA history” as the Mavericks dynamic duo enter the finals with a combined average of 51.0 points in their first playoff run together.

“Luka and Kyrie are the 2nd starting backcourt since 1970-71 to enter the NBA Finals averaging a combined 50+ PPG in the postseason, joining Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992!” NBA tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

But Irving is unfazed especially with the Boston crowd certain to heckle him all game long.

“I’ve experienced Boston twofold: my first few years being in the NBA playing for the Cavs, then coming here to Boston, then being right down the street in Brooklyn, now being here in the Finals playing against them in a potential four-to-seven-game series,” Irving said.

You just got to breathe through it. To all my youngins out there that are dealing with some of the crowd reactions, what they’re saying to you, you have to breathe, realize that is not as hostile as you think it is. Don’t overthink it.”