Mavericks Among Teams Interested in Former $180 Million Wing: Report

The Dallas Mavericks were four wins short of winning their second title as a franchise. To capitalize on the rare opportunity on their hands, they may turn to free agency to improve on their current standing. One free agent they are reportedly looking into is Tobias Harris.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes named the Mavericks among the teams interested in the Philadelphia 76ers wing. He also added what the Mavericks would have to do to get him onboard.

“Utah, Detroit, San Antonio, Dallas, and New Orleans. Dallas and New Orleans, those will probably have to be sign-and-trade-type scenarios. Those are teams that I’m hearing that are expected to have some level of interest in Tobias Harris this summer.”

The Sixers would have the cap room to absorb some of the Mavericks’ contracts, like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber. However, the Sixers have the same aspirations as the Mavericks, so they wouldn’t have interest in acquiring those two.

If a third team was involved, then a sign-and-trade could be in the cards. Harris is coming off a five-year, $180 million contract.

Tobias Harris Not Expected Back With Sixers: Report

Harris spent the last five-and-a-half years with the Sixers. They paid him like a superstar. Needless to say, he did not live up to that billing. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, it’s not likely Harris will stay a Sixer.

“Tobias Harris may be as good as gone,” Pompey wrote in an April 19 story. “The power forward’s tenure with the 76ers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes. Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran with career averages of 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.”

Harris has proven that he can score efficiently, but not at the consistent rate of an All-Star. He received plenty of criticism for not living up to his contract. Perhaps on a deal where he’s accurately paid, he may not have to endure any hardship.

With the Mavericks, Harris would likely be their third scoring option next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas’ lack of a third option in the NBA Finals contributed to their loss to the Boston Celtics. Harris could fix that.

Jerami Grant Floated as ‘Dream Fit’ for Mavericks

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor explained why Grant holds appeal as a trade target.

“Grant is still a versatile defender who can fit into any switching defense, and he’s still a knockdown shooter who can cut and score at the rim. But he’s also capable of doing work off the dribble. Much like Porzingis for Boston, perhaps now he’s at a stage of his career when he’d prefer a little more balance.”

He then explained why Grant would be a “dream fit” for the Mavericks.

“Just imagine a guy with Grant’s scoring talent receiving kickout passes from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, instead of Maxi Kleber. Grant would feast on more open looks than he ever has. And because of his handling ability, he could help alleviate some of Luka and Kyrie’s burden.”

Grant and Harris play a similar position. Hence, it’s clear that the Mavericks want a player that fits the archetype of a scoring wing. That doesn’t have to be either Grant or Harris, but such a player could h elp them get over the hump.