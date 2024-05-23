Cap-Strapped Nuggets Facing $208 Million Decision on ‘Dynamite’ Star

Of all the NBA issues looming for the Denver Nuggets, whether it is the potential for a trade of Michael Porter Jr. or Aaron Gordon, or the possible free agency of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the most significant issue is the one that will be the most expensive and yet the easiest to answer: A maximum extension for point guard Jamal Murray.

The only question around the potential contract is whether Murray will take a four-year extension now or play out the final year of his contract and take a five-year deal as a free-agent next summer, when he will be eligible for a five-year deal.

Murray is entering the final year of the five-year, $170 million extension he signed in 2019. He is slated to get $36 million next season, but the Nuggets want to lock him up before he hits free agency. If he takes a four-year deal, it will be worth about $208 million over the duration of the deal. If he takes a five-year deal, he could get around $270 million.

Denver Nuggets Nearing a $200 Million Payroll

There is pressure on the Nuggets to make changes this offseason after the team fell flat in the conference semifinals against the Timberwolves last week, losing in seven games. That pressure is counterbalanced by a payroll that is near $200 million, well over the projected $172 million luxury tax and into the dreaded “second apron” territory.

Still, payroll worries won’t interfere with the Nuggets’ intention to keep Murray around.

“They’re not going to trade him, that has never been discussed,” one Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “I am sure they’re worried about paying out a big contract just because of the injury history but it is something they know they need to do. As much as (Nikola) Jokic is the MVP there, he is the dynamite on that team, the guy who makes them explode.

“Jamal has shown he does it in the playoffs. He was not great this year in that (Minnesota) series but even in Game 7, he came through, he is usually there when it matters most. You have to pay a guy like that. It’s a no-brainer.”

Indeed, Murray had 35 points in the clinching loss to the Timberwolves, but had averaged 15.7 points on 38.2% shooting in the series before that game. Murray had averaged 21.2 points on 48.1% shooting (42.5% 3-point shooting) this season, but played in only 59 games. It was the fourth straight season in which he missed at least 17 games, including missing all of 2021-22 with a knee injury.

Jamal Murray to Play in Olympics

In the meantime, Murray confirmed that he will suit up for Team Canada in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, forming an eye-opening backcourt duo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Murray sat out Canada’s bronze-medal winning foray into the World Cup last summer after the Nuggets’ championships.

Murray told Eurohoops.net: “I’m excited to be there. We have a great squad, (it) was great to see them win a medal. Hopefully, we can go our way and win gold this summer.

“I’m excited to see the group we have. We’ve got so many underrated guys on the team that you don’t really pay attention to, who can impact the game in many ways.”