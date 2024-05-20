Nuggets Urged to Add $85 Million NBA Champion & 6-Time All-Star

The Denver Nuggets saw their season end in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With that, they’ll have to look towards free agency for help with limited options. Though they don’t have much to offer, one possible option for the now-dethroned champions is Kyle Lowry.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale explained why the Nuggets (and Timberwolves) should go after Lowry during the 2024 NBA Offseason.

“If the Sixers aren’t ponying up to keep him on a one-year deal and/or aspire to reorient their backcourt depth, he is exactly the type of player who could play for the minimum on a contender promising him real minutes,” Favale wrote in a May 20 story. Favale added some of the problems that would come for either team should they add Lowry to the roster. At the same time, he clarifies why Lowry is an upgrade.

“To what end Denver and Minnesota can guarantee his role is debatable. Both could use upgrades at the backup point guard spot. The Nuggets have Reggie Jackson (player option), and the Timberwolves landed Monte Morris at the deadline, but Lowry is the steadier defender and off-ball mover and can still run things and fire off pull-up jumpers in a pinch.”

Lowry just finished a three-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Miami Heat in 2021. He won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and made six All-Star teams. At 38 years old, he’s not in his prime anymore, but his experience and basketball IQ could make him a good find for cheap for the Nuggets.

Ex-Nuggets Champion Bruce Brown Trade is ‘Likely’

The Nuggets sorely missed Bruce Brown during their 2024 playoff run. After splitting the 2023-24 season with the Pacers and Raptors, The Toronto Star’s Doug Smith reported that Brown will find a new home.