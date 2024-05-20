Nuggets Urged to Add $85 Million NBA Champion & 6-Time All-Star

The Denver Nuggets saw their season end in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With that, they’ll have to look towards free agency for help with limited options. Though they don’t have much to offer, one possible option for the now-dethroned champions is Kyle Lowry.
Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale explained why the Nuggets (and Timberwolves) should go after Lowry during the 2024 NBA Offseason.
“If the Sixers aren’t ponying up to keep him on a one-year deal and/or aspire to reorient their backcourt depth, he is exactly the type of player who could play for the minimum on a contender promising him real minutes,” Favale wrote in a May 20 story.
Favale added some of the problems that would come for either team should they add Lowry to the roster. At the same time, he clarifies why Lowry is an upgrade.
“To what end Denver and Minnesota can guarantee his role is debatable. Both could use upgrades at the backup point guard spot. The Nuggets have Reggie Jackson (player option), and the Timberwolves landed Monte Morris at the deadline, but Lowry is the steadier defender and off-ball mover and can still run things and fire off pull-up jumpers in a pinch.”
Lowry just finished a three-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Miami Heat in 2021. He won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and made six All-Star teams. At 38 years old, he’s not in his prime anymore, but his experience and basketball IQ could make him a good find for cheap for the Nuggets.
Ex-Nuggets Champion Bruce Brown Trade is ‘Likely’
The Nuggets sorely missed Bruce Brown during their 2024 playoff run. After splitting the 2023-24 season with the Pacers and Raptors, The Toronto Star’s Doug Smith reported that Brown will find a new home.
“The Raptors have until June 29 (two days after the draft) to exercise an option on the $23 million (U.S.) he’s owed next season — a valuable expiring contract to put on the market.
“The sense from a handful of league sources is that the Raptors are likely to pick up the option, then turn around and deal Brown quickly rather than wait until the 2025 trade deadline,” Smith wrote in a May 17 story.
Despite not having the best season, Brown still has value around the NBA, according to Smith.
“Chatter around this week’s draft combine, though, is that Brown is still seen as valuable — a serviceable rotation player on a good team like he was in Denver in 2022-23 — and could bring a useful piece in return.”
When Brown’s deal expires in 2025 – should the Raptors pick it up – a return to Denver could be in the cards and could be a game-changer.
Nuggets Champion Michael Porter Jr. Apologized After Game 7
Michael Porter Jr. did not have the best game for the Nuggets. He shot three-for-12 from the field, which contributed to the Nuggets loss. After the game, Altitude Sports’ Katy Winge reported that Porter apologized to his teammates for his poor play.
“Michael Porter Jr said he apologized to the team after the game and felt like this loss was on him. He said if he would’ve played the way he knows he can play the Nuggets would’ve won this series,” Winge wrote via her X account.
Porter’s performance raises questions regarding what his future will be in Denver.