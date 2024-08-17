Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Forced to Cancel China Trip: ‘Out of Control’

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins is facing another family emergency which led to the cancellation of his scheduled trip to China this offseason.

Wiggin’s manager Richard Clarke announced this on the Warriors forward’s Weibo account, one of the biggest Chinese social media platforms.

“Andrew won’t be able to come to China in the next couple of days due to a family emergency,” Clarke said. “These days have been really rough and tough on Andrew and the family. This trip really meant a lot to us.

His family’s been excited for the past couple of months to go out there to see his fans to see the culture, to see his team, to eat the food — just to have a great experience out there with you guys once again,” Clarke said. “Unexpected things happen — unforeseen circumstances that are out of our control that will postpone this trip for now.”

In March, Wiggins missed four games due to an undisclosed family emergency. He also missed two months during the 2022-23 season as he attended to his father, who had a serious medical situation, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

It is unclear if this latest family emergency involves his father anew. However, Clarke said Wiggins will make it up to his Chinese fans in the future.

“When the time is right, we definitely will be back in China,” Clarke said. “I know he’s looking forward to seeing you all very soon. We appreciate the love and support that you guys provide for him. In due time, he’ll be back and we’ll make it whole. Thank you.”

Warriors ‘Pulled’ out Andrew Wiggins From Canada’s Olympic Stint

Wiggins did not play for Canada in their failed quest to win a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada Basketball’s general manager Rowan Barrett said the Warriors pulled him out, per TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

“We were talking to him consistently, he’s been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this,” Barrett told reporters. “And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they’re holding him out. From what I see this is not an Andrew decision, this is from the team.”

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, however, reported that it was a mutual decision between the Warriors and Wiggins to skip the Paris Olympics, where Canada shockingly lost in the quarterfinals to host France.

Slater noted Wiggins dealt with an ankle injury late last season.

Mutual decision between the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to prioritize his health and hold him out of Olympics, I’m told. Doesn’t preclude GSW from possibly trading him, but it’s a medical decision. Wiggins dealt with an ankle issue late this past season. https://t.co/W3jyDMY8Y1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 28, 2024

Wiggins also missed Canada’s bronze medal run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines which earned the country’s first Olympic berth since 2000.

No Trade Buzz on Andrew Wiggins

The Ringer’s Logan Murdock reported in June that the Warriors have been “aggressively” shopping Wiggins but so far, there are no takers for the former All-Star.

It has been the case ever since Wiggins’ performance dipped, which interestingly coincided with his mysterious absences.

Wiggins has three years left on his four-year, $109 million deal with the final year a $30.2 million player option on the 2026-27 season.

The former No. 1 pick came off the bench in 12 games last season as he struggled to get his rhythm. He averaged a career-low 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.