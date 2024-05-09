Warriors Named Fit for All-NBA Star with ‘Toxic Debt’ Contract

The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs, a disappointment that could lead to big changes. As the Warriors look to improve around Stephen Curry, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named them a fit for All-NBA guard Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns.

Exploring options for five NBA stars on the wrong teams, Swartz listed the Warriors among the “best new fits” in a list that included the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. Swartz wrote that they’d need a new shooting guard if Klay Thompson decides to leave in free agency.

One downside in trading for Beal is his no-trade clause. He has the power to veto any trade he’s involved in.

“The Golden State Warriors may need a new shooting guard if Klay Thompson leaves in free agency,” Swartz wrote on May 8.

“Beal’s contract is going to be tough to move, especially because he still has a no-trade clause,” Swartz wrote. “However, the three-time All-Star is still arguably a top-five shooting guard in the league who can help teams in need of scoring.”

Klay Thompson Is Interested in Joining the Orlando Magic

Thompson has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, dating back to his debut season in 2011-2012. During his career, the 34-year-old has been named a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, and won four championships.

However, after having one of the worst seasons in his career, averaging the fewest points since his second season and shooting the second-worst percentage he ever has from three-point range, it’s uncertain if Thompson will return to the Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, Thompson and the Orlando Magic have a mutual interest in free agency.

“I’m told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson,” Charania said on May 6. “Thompson, along with several other vets around the league, are looking at the Magic as a situation where if you plug in a guy like Klay Thompson, you plug in another veteran player – whether it be at the point guard position (or) the shooting guard position – this team can make a real jump around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.”

While they have a different playstyle, Beal would fit right into the shooting guard role for the Warriors if Thompson did leave.

Bradley Beal’s Contract Viewed as ‘Toxic Debt’

Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract. That deal will have a cap hit of $50.2 million in the 2024-25 season, making it tough for the Phoenix Suns to build a roster around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The Golden State Warriors would have to factor that in as the no-trade clause isn’t the only problem with the 30-year-old’s contract.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, an Eastern Conference executive said “Beal is toxic debt now.”

“But Beal is toxic debt now. You have to move on before Book and KD demand trades and you lose leverage in the market place,” the executive said.

If Beal can do what he did in the 2021-21 season, averaging 31.3 points per game, he’d be an excellent fit for the Warriors. However, he averaged just 18.2 points per game in 2023-24, averaging his fewest amount of points since 2015-16.