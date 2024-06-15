Fans React as Klay Thompson Removes Warriors From His Social Media

The question of Klay Thompson‘s free agency will hang over the Golden State Warriors until it’s answered this summer. Will he leave the only NBA team he’s ever called home?

Fans are taking a recent revamp of his Instagram page as an indicator he will.

Thompson removed all recent posts related to the Warriors, unfollowed the team’s page, and removed mention of them from his bio.

Dan Dibley, Bay Area radio host for 95.7 The Game, thinks it’s a clear sign the five-time All-Star is unhappy with contract negotiations.

“We’re 18 days away from free agency & this is happening now, which tells me the sides are at a point where they’re unable to agree on a deal,” Dibley said on June 14. “Klay’s not happy about it, so he goes to IG.”

Thompson is an unrestricted free agent. At 34 years old, and after a litany of injuries, his future is up in air.

Golden State is trying to capitalize on Stephen Curry‘s prime years, and will likely shy from paying Thompson top dollar.

He finished his 11th campaign with Warriors averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He connected on 268 three-pointers, good for fourth in the NBA.

Fans React to Thompson’s Social Media Change

NBACentral aggregated the news of Thompson’s social media change in a June 14 tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted all Warriors-related content from his page 😳 (Via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/uwDM17xyIS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 14, 2024

Fans went rampant with reactions to the tweet.

“End of an era,” wrote @JuniorGotNext.

“He can’t act surprised that they don’t want to give him a big deal in free agency lol,” @AidanLaPorta69 tweeted.

@sireembiid replied with a photoshop of Thompson in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform.

Jake Fischer previously connected the 76ers and the Golden State guard in a May 23 report for Yahoo Sports.

“Veteran wings like Klay Thompson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would fall on the Sixers’ list of targets for similar one-plus-one contracts, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

Friedell On Thompson’s Free Agency: ‘I Think It’s 50-50’

95.7 The Game hosted longtime insider Nick Friedell to talk the Warriors upcoming offseason and Thompson’s free agency.

He isn’t exactly optimistic about a reunion.

“As far as Klay goes, I think it’s 50-50 at this point,” Friedell told Dibley and co-host Mark Willard. “I’m not sure which direction it’s going to go…t’s going to depend on how tight that relationship is with Klay & Joe Lacob. He has to be the one, to me, to make it happen. Not only financially, but everyone’s got an ego on some level. They have to go to Klay and say ‘Hey, this is what it’s going to be if you stay here moving forward.’ Does Klay want that?”

A world where Thompson returns to the Warriors is likely one without a lucrative deal, or a starting role. Both seem to be important, if not priorities, for the future Hall of Famer.

Teams like the aforementioned 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons could offer both.

But no team has a system catered to Thompson’s skillset like Golden State. No team has the history of four championships with the guard. And no other team has his close friends Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr.

Advantage, Warriors.