Ex-Warriors Star Signing ‘Could Go Horribly Wrong’ for West Contender

The Golden State Warriors will have a new look in the 2024-25 season after Klay Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason.

Thompson joining the Mavericks should give Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a reliable 3-point shooter. Thompson has shot 41.3% on 7.6 attempts per game throughout his career. While the fit makes sense on paper, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report listed it as one of 10 offseason moves that “could go horribly wrong.”

“Similarly, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t stand pat as the team that ousted Minnesota before falling to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the NBA Finals. Instead of adding to what got them there, the Mavericks moved on from athletic wing defender Derrick Jones Jr. for Klay Thompson.

“This would be a no-brainer for Thompson at his best, but at 34 years old with multiple leg injuries, the shooter isn’t what he was in his prime,” Pincus wrote on October 3. “The Mavericks have two stars who aren’t noted defenders (Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving) and let go of their best deterrent on the wing for a player arguably on par with also departed Tim Hardaway Jr. Minnesota and Dallas didn’t value continuity. Their choices may lead to different teams in the next Western Conference Finals.”

Doncic is Excited to Have Thompson on Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks lost in the NBA Finals last year to the Boston Celtics but have the talent to return, with Doncic cementing himself as one of the league’s top stars.

The Golden State Warriors will miss his production and could be hurt by him joining a Western Conference contender.

Doncic spoke about how the sharpshooter will help the Mavericks, highlighting how teams can’t help off Thompson because of him and Irving.

“When me and Kai, when we have the ball, you basically can’t help off of Klay,” Doncic said on September 30, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “Because if you leave him wide open, he’s going to make it. So I think the spacing is going to be crucial for us, but more of that, I will tell you after a couple games.”

Warriors Will Miss Thompson

While Thompson has slowed down a bit over the past few years due to getting older and dealing with multiple injuries, he was still an elite 3-point shooter last season.

He shot 38.7% from 3-point range on nine attempts per game in 2023-24. While that was his lowest percentage from 3-point range in a season throughout his career, he was still well above league average, especially on high efficiency.

The Golden State Warriors attempted to replace him with Buddy Hield and others, but what Thompson brings as a player on and off the court could be tough to replace for the Warriors.

“It’s going to be different for sure, on and off the court. Klay is a big presence, and when you think about Golden State, you think about Klay, you think about Steph, you think about Draymond,” Wiggins said on September 30 at media day, according to Janie Mccauley of Yahoo Sport. “I feel like he’ll always be that guy. We are all going to miss him and we know he’s going to do great things over there.”