Warriors Expected to ‘Relent’ on Klay Thompson, Offer Him New Deal

The future of the Golden State Warriors is murky, and Klay Thompson’s impending free agency represents perhaps the muddiest waters of all those the franchise must navigate in the coming months.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Friday, May 31, that the Warriors would like to bring Thompson back. However, there has been no urgency surrounding the matter, which has cast doubt on his return to the club.

“The Warriors maintain a desire to retain Thompson at the right price once other aspects of their roster retool get clarified,” Slater wrote. “But they haven’t exactly been beating down his door to work out the framework for an extension (which can be signed at any time). In turn, the 34-year-old Thompson appears ready to test free-agency waters, exploring external options for the first time in his career.”

Still, there are some in the league who believe that Golden State will ultimately decide splitting up its Big 3, which have each been a part of six NBA Finals appearances and four championships, is something it can’t stomach.

“The Warriors may pursue freedom from luxury taxes, which may mean letting Thompson go,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote Friday. “Some in the league think Golden State will ultimately relent and keep the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson together through 2026-27.”

Klay Thompson’s Shooting Prowess Makes Him Attractive Player to Multiple Playoff Teams

As Pincus pointed out, Thompson had what was, by his standards, a poor season. However, he still averaged nearly 18 points per game and shot almost 39% from behind the 3-point line, per Basketball Reference.

Those numbers fall short of All-Star status, but Thompson remains a high-level shooter and floor spacer, as well as a legitimate offensive threat who has made a scores of big shots in the most pressurized of moments. Several young playoff teams could use the offense that Thompson brings to the table.

“Thompson wants to win. Don’t expect him to chase the largest possible offer from the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets, even if that’s the correct financial or leverage move,” Slater wrote. “But there are plenty of cap-space teams with a clearer upward path to contention than the Warriors. That includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.”

Klay Thompson Should Garner Substantial Free Agent Offers

Thompson has stated publicly that he would like to remain in the Bay Area to finish his career, but money is going to factor into the conversation.

Golden State paid Thompson $190 million over the past five years, signing him to that deal just weeks after he tore his ACL during the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors did right by him then, but the time for paying Thompson for past performance is over.

Still, Thompson’s pull to the only team he’s every played for in the NBA, and his playing partners in Curry and Green who will remain there for multiple years to come, should garner Thompson some significant offers on the open market.

“Orlando would need to pay enough to scare off the Warriors, probably something in the $20-25 million starting range (or even higher),” Pincus wrote.

If Golden State can get to $20 million per year for Thompson after its other offseason moves, then perhaps a reunion is in the cards. But if they can’t or won’t, then this summer might be the end of Thompson’s 13-year run with the Warriors.