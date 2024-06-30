Warriors May Add 76ers $94 Million Shooter to Replace Klay Thompson: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are likely headed for alternative options as the early signs point to Klay Thompson leaving in NBA free agency. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer noted that Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Buddy Hield could be a potential budget-friendly option for the Warriors.

“That market is one of the more interesting aspects of this offseason, where it appears the majority of NBA teams plan to use less than the entirety of the $12.8 million MLE amount,” Fischer detailed in a June 30, 2024, article titled, “How Paul George remains the key to the free agent market.” “Another aspect of the new CBA allows front offices to not spend that MLE this summer, and then use it as a traded-player exception to acquire any new piece whose salary falls under that number.

“A player’s appetite for taking $6 million could even be the difference in someone such as Buddy Hield making above the $5.2 million taxpayer MLE. If Hield were to take that from Golden State, for example, the Warriors could sign another $4 million player above the NBA’s veteran minimum salary, or pocket that leftover space as a TPE.”

The Warriors Could Turn to 76ers Free Agent Buddy Hield as Part of Their Plan to Replace Klay Thompson

Hield would not necessarily be a “replacement” to Thompson as those players may already be on the Golden State roster with a combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. Yet, Hield would help replace some of the shooting Golden State will be losing if Thompson departs in free agency.

Hield just completed a four-year, $94 million deal with the 76ers. It would be surprising if Hield found a similar contract this time around.

The sharpshooting guard averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 38.3% from behind the arc in 32 appearances after being traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Sixers in February. Hield is a career 40% three-point shooter and would give Golden State another legitimate threat from long range.

Golden State Is Open to a Sign-and-Trade for Klay Thompson’s Next Team

If Hield signed with the Warriors, it would mark the fifth NBA team of his career. Thompson’s next team is yet to be determined, but the clear signs are that the guard is on his way out of the Bay Area.

The veteran along with other NBA free agents cannot officially sign new deals until July 6. Until then, players are only able to reach non-binding verbal agreements.

NBA scribe Marc Stein labeled the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers as the two favorites to land Thompson. The league insider added that Golden State is willing to orchestrate a sign-and-trade for Thompson.

“Barring an 11th-hour resuscitation of Thompson’s relationship with the Warriors that no one close to the process was willing to predict Saturday night, those are projected to be the two teams at the forefront of Thompson’s thinking … with even some in Lakerland said to regard Dallas as the team to beat,” Stein explained in a June 30 article titled, “What we’re hearing as NBA free agency is poised to (officially) start.”

“…The Warriors, meanwhile, are said to be amenable to participating in a sign-and-trade to help Thompson land with his next team despite the heightened frostiness between the parties.”