Rising NBA East Squad the Favorites to Pluck Klay Thompson From Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be in danger of losing Klay Thompson in the coming weeks when NBA free agency commences on June 30, 2024. If you are predicting Thompson’s future based on the Vegas odds, the star may soon be wearing a different uniform when the 2024-25 season begins.

Bookies.com’s Adam Thompson has the Orlando Magic as the favorites to land Thompson at +325 in his future team odds. This equates to an implied probability of 23.5% for Orlando to land the former All-Star.

Golden State is behind both the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers in the odds to retain Thompson. The Sixers are listed at +400 followed by the Warriors at +450. Golden State’s implied probability to re-sign Thompson sits at 18.2%.

“Rumors persist that the Orlando Magic have an interest in adding the veteran Thompson to a squad full of up-and-comers,” Thompson detailed in a June 18 story titled, “Klay Thompson Next Team Odds: Warriors’ Great Leaving Golden State?” “Those same rumors add that the interest is mutual. Orlando is one of just two playoff teams with cap room to spend this off-season.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are the other, with a sense of urgency that is higher. The Sixers crave a championship while NBA MVP Joel Embiid is still in town,” Thompson continued. “They have roughly $55 million in projected cap space for the next off-season and a lot of holes to fill. Tyrese Maxey is entrenched at point guard and a budding superstar himself. If Thompson is going to leave the Pacific time zone, the Sixers will keep Thompson as a title contender.”

Klay Thompson Is an Obvious Fit for the Orlando Magic in NBA Free Agency

The Magic are one of the few NBA teams with cap space to utilize this offseason. Spotrac projects Orlando has more than $39 million in cap space this summer, a number that could grow larger with certain roster moves.

It remains to be seen whether the Magic are interested in giving a large portion of this money to Thompson. The fit is obvious as Thompson would provide Orlando with three things missing from their current roster: shooting, championship experience and a veteran presence in the locker room.

There Is ‘No Traction’ Between the Magic & Warriors Star Klay Thompson Heading Into Free Agency

Yet, there have been conflicting reports on the Magic’s interest level in signing Thompson. Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer expressed skepticism that Orlando is willing to give Thompson the lucrative contract the guard seeks. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that there has been “no traction” with the Magic and Thompson despite initial interest.

“There has been no traction between Thompson and the Orlando Magic, according to league sources, despite some initial mutual interest,” Slater explained in a June 22, 2024 story, “Negotiations between Klay Thompson, Warriors frozen as free agency looms: Sources.”

“There is expected to be interest from other cap space teams and some longer-term offers on the table in a market that can always move in unpredictable directions,” Slater added. “It’s always possible Thompson’s best offers may end up smaller in money and shorter in years than many predicted or expected, leading some to presume that’ll lead back to an inevitable reunion with the Warriors at a rate both sides are comfortable.”

Thompson just completed a five-year, $189 million contract with the Warriors. It would be surprising if Thompson lands a similar deal in NBA free agency, but the Warriors could find it challenging if a suitor emerges willing to give the star a competitive offer.