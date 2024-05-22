Blockbuster Proposed NBA Trade Has Warriors Land $221 Million Wolves Star

The Golden State Warriors could go in several different directions this offseason, but the franchise may need to explore potential trades to return to contention. Stephen Curry’s window is not getting any longer, and it will be worth watching to see if the Warriors move some of their young talent for another star.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey floated potential trade options for every NBA team. The analyst pondered whether the Minnesota Timberwolves may be willing to move Karl-Anthony Towns if they are unable to advance to the NBA finals.

“Having this idea in the ‘realistic’ category assumes the Warriors would be interested in Karl-Anthony Towns,” Bailey explained in a May 22, 2024 story titled, “Dream and Realistic Offseason Targets for Every NBA Team.” “That may sound like a bit of a stretch, but it wouldn’t be the first time that player and team were connected, and it still feels more likely than the Minnesota Timberwolves moving KAT.

“With the way he and the Wolves are playing, a championship is very much in play. And if that happens, you can bet the organization, even if ownership is still in flux, will keep the starting five together,” Bailey continued.

“If, however, the Dallas Mavericks win the conference finals in relatively short order, the front office might have to think about some luxury tax relief.”

The chances of the Warriors prying away Towns remain slim, but let’s explore what a potential proposed deal would look like.

Warriors Rumors: Could Golden State Make a Hard Push to Trade for Wolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns?

The Bleacher Report trade proposal has the Warriors creating a package around Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and/or Moses Moody. It is worth noting that financially it hard to imagine a Warriors-Timberwolves deal working without the inclusion of Andrew Wiggins in addition to the above pieces.

Towns’ four-year, $221 million contract extension is slated to run through the 2027-28 season. The four-time All-Star has a player option that would allow him to hit free agency in 2027. Towns has a sizable $49.3 million cap hit for the 2024-25 season, per Spotrac’s estimate.

NBA Trade Verdict: The Timberwolves Pass on Moving Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns has been no stranger to trade rumors throughout his career, but the time may have a passed for a team like the Warriors to pluck the big man away from Minnesota. The star was one of the major reasons why the Timberwolves were able to snag a comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets in Game 7.

Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from long range in 62 starts during the regular season. It would be appealing for the Wolves to add young players like Kuminga and Moody around Anthony Edwards. Minnesota also has depth down low thanks to Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.

Yet, it is difficult to envision Minnesota breaking up this core, even after a potential loss in the Western Conference Finals. For the Warriors, the team would be wise to explore adding another key piece to the trio of Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The idea of luring Towns away from Minnesota seems unlikely.