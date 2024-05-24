Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster NBA Trade Has Warriors-Kevin Durant at Center

The Golden State Warriors continue to be mentioned in NBA trade rumors, but perhaps no idea is more wild than a possible Kevin Durant homecoming. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a potential three-team trade involving the Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.

First, we will focus on the Warriors section of the blockbuster trade pitch. Golden State lands Durant and former Magic lottery pick Jett Howard, the son of NBA legend Juwan Howard. The Warriors lose Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and two first-round picks (2026, 2028).

What do the Suns get in exchange for moving on from the future Hall of Famer? Phoenix lands Kuminga, Podziemski, Looney, Magic guard Caleb Houstan, a 2025 first rounder via Orlando (from the Nuggets) and two future first-round picks from the Warriors (2026, 2028).

As for the Magic, the team finally secures a veteran point guard in Paul, Payton and a 2028 second rounder from the Suns (via the Celtics). Orlando moves on from Howard, Houstan and a 2025 first rounder from Denver as part of the Aaron Gordon trade in 2021.

Let’s dive into whether this blockbuster NBA trade works for the Warriors, Suns and Magic.

Warriors News: Could Golden State Go All-In With Blockbuster Trade for Kevin Durant?

Play

It is important to note that the Suns have downplayed the potential for trading Durant, Bradley Beal or Devin Booker this summer. Yet, Phoenix has a bloated payroll that resulted in zero playoff wins this season. Bailey described the Warriors moving on from five core players for Durant as a “massive risk.”

“This may be the toughest sell of the exercise,” Bailey wrote in a May 23, 2024 story titled, “A 3-Team Trade to Land Kevin Durant with the Golden State Warriors.” “Durant turns 36 in September. Giving up five rotation players (two of whom still have plenty of developmental runway) and multiple picks to reopen the window for title contention for maybe a year is a massive risk.

“But Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are 36, 34 and 34, respectively. The window wasn’t going to be open long anyway. And with the built-in familiarity between those three and Durant, there’s a shot for real contention as early as this coming season.”

For added context, Durant has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $194.2 million contract. Durant is slated to have a $51.1 million cap hit for 2024-25. The Warriors would be going all-in for one final run with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (assuming Golden State can re-sign the star).

Warriors Rumors: Can Golden State Sell Phoenix on a KD Trade?

Stephen A. Smith: "Here's where Mike Wilbon didn't go into the details that all of us covering the NBA are aware of: Kevin Durant in Phoenix is a problem. It is a problem. We don't see it because the stats are there… but they say Kevin Durant is never happy. They say he went… pic.twitter.com/p29Ad1ctwc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 13, 2024

The Magic may not argue with this deal but are essentially giving up two first rounders (Howard is one year removed from being the No. 11 pick) for a veteran point guard who Golden State may release this offseason. Phoenix would be hitting the reset button on their big three that are offering little reason for optimism.

“This deal gets Phoenix part of the way out of that quagmire, by saving it tens of millions of dollars, boosting its depth, getting them some young talent and restocking an almost totally bare cabinet of future draft picks,” Bailey noted.

“… It may be impossible to sell all of that to [Suns owner Mat Ishbia] (or Budenholzer), but the writing is on the wall. Phoenix is old. The West is loaded with younger, deeper teams (the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks to name a few). And it doesn’t have many avenues for change outside of a Durant or Booker trade.”