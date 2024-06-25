Proposed NBA Mega Trade Has Warriors Swap Wiggins for $194 Million Superstar

The Golden State Warriors could be headed for a roster shakeup this offseason with Klay Thompson’s free agency potentially beginning a series of roster moves. One former Warriors player that continues to be floated as a possible fit for a reunion is Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Bleacher Report suggested a familiar trade package that Warriors fans have grown accustomed to hearing as a potential deal to bring another star to the Bay Area. The trade proposal has Golden State sending Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Kevin Looney and a 2025 first-round pick to Phoenix. Durant returns to the Warriors in exchange for this haul.

This is quite a bit for Golden State to give up, and the front office would need to be convinced that Durant puts the Warriors back into title contention. There is also little indication that the Suns are going to hit the reset button this summer despite a bloated payroll with little results.

Let’s examine whether this trade proposal makes sense for either Golden State or Phoenix.



Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Still Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a $194 Million Contract

"My wish list is Kevin Durant." –@Mark_T_Willard on #DubNation discussing the best path forward for the Warriors this offseason. He's out on Jimmy Butler, Paul George, or anybody else. He says "bring back KD!" (via @WillardAndDibs). 🎧 https://t.co/fEwTpVWfrs pic.twitter.com/L0b7LUHXLt — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 24, 2024

Durant still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $194 million contract. The 14-time All-Star is slated to have $51.1 million cap hit in 2024-25 and will not hit free agency until 2026.

For the Warriors, Wiggins represents the largest outgoing contract in this trade with a four-year, $109 million deal. Wiggins has a $26.2 million cap hit next season.

Kuminga still has one season remaining on a team-friendly four-year, $24.8 million rookie deal. The forward is slated to be a restricted free agent in 2025 if no contract extension is signed.

Could Kevin Durant Be Open to a Reunion With the Warriors?

If Phoenix does explore potential trades for Durant this offseason, it will be interesting to see what the star’s value is on the market. After battling injuries in recent seasons, Durant posted 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from long range in 75 starts during 2023-24. Durant missed significant time in each of the previous four seasons.

Things have not gone the best for Durant since making the decision to bolt Golden State. Durant’s short tenure teaming up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn did not go quite as planned.

The early results for Durant’s time with the Suns has also been underwhelming. It would make sense if Durant was open to returning to the Warriors, but ultimately a deal would be up to the Suns front office.

Talks Have Gone Cold Between Klay Thompson & the Warriors Heading Into NBA Free Agency

Thompson’s decision in free agency could dictate how Golden State handles offseason moves. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that contract talks between the Warriors and Thompson are “frozen.”

“Klay Thompson isn’t currently mulling a shorter-than-desired offer from the Golden State Warriors,” Slater detailed in a June 22, 2024 story titled, “Negotiations between Klay Thompson, Warriors frozen as free agency looms: Sources.” “Despite a wide open negotiation window, there isn’t a one-year, two-year or three-year deal on the table. Because nothing is currently on the table, according to league sources. There’s been no productive discussion between the Warriors and Thompson or his representatives.

“Talks are essentially frozen. With free agency now less than 10 days away, Thompson’s exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before.”