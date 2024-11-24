Warriors Floated as Potential ‘Fascinating’ Trade Spot for Former Lottery Pick

De’Anthony Melton‘s expiring $12.8 million salary makes him a trade chip for the Golden State Warriors following his season-ending left ACL injury, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on November 22.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was frustrated they lost Melton just as when he was starting to jell well with their franchise star Stephen Curry in their backcourt.

With this in mind, Fischer floated Chicago Bulls‘ former lottery pick Patrick Williams as “one name that will be fascinating that his team is more willing than ever to discuss in a trade.”

Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2020, will have his trade restriction lifted on December 15, like Melton.

“If you’re looking at names that would potentially be someone who you could grow and develop a little bit, especially if you have any thought or fear of Jonathan Kuminga not being a part of this build moving forward after whatever truly did happen that his camp, Jonathan’s representation, and Golden State couldn’t close that gap [in the extension talks], is there an opportunity for you to potentially look at someone like Patrick Williams in Chicago?” Fischer wondered.

Fischer was quick to note that he hadn’t heard anything about the Warriors’ interest in Williams.

“I’m not saying if I was in Golden State’s front office, would I be banging my hand on the table to go get that guy? But [Williams] is someone who has lottery pick upside, was the number four pick in the draft, who has never truly tapped that potential. He’s someone just an outside-of-the-box name that I’m putting out here because you asked,” Fischer told his viewers.

Patrick Williams Is More Cost-Effective Than Jonathan Kuminga

The 23-year-old Williams signed a team-friendly five-year, $90 million extension this past offseason.

Kuminga wanted double that in the failed extension talks with the Warriors.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Kuminga was “aiming for” an average annual salary of $35 million on a lucrative multi-year extension. The Warriors, however, weren’t willing to go above “around $30 million.”

Williams has the better touch from the outside, shooting 39.4% from the 3-point line this season. On the other hand, Kuminga, despite expressing his confidence entering the season that he’ll shoot better than his 32.1% clip last season, is shooting worse at 30.6%.

Williams is also the more versatile defensive player. He can defend the perimeter and provide rim protection if necessary. He could be the perfect understudy for Draymond Green as Williams has gradually improved as a passer, averaging 2.3 assists this season from 1.4 during his rookie year.

Jimmy Butler Is the Perfect De’Anthony Melton Replacement

In the aftermath of Melton’s season-ending injury, Kerr said he’s looking at Lindy Waters III and Brandin Podziemski to replace the injured guard.

But neither Waters nor Podziemski, who continued his shooting struggles with a scoreless performance in the Warriors’ 104-94 loss to San Antonio Spurs on November 23, is a proven player in the postseason.

That’s why the Warriors checked in with the Heat in the offseason about Jimmy Butler after he did not get an extension.

The Warriors are interested in Butler, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“Jimmy Butler’s going to be a free agent next summer, didn’t get an extension done,” Amick said on “The TK Show” podcast on September 12. “The Warriors, as you know, have an interest there, and I think probably [they] made a couple of calls during the summer.”

Butler, 35, is called “Playoff Jimmy” for his penchant for playing big games during the postseason. While Butler lost in the NBA Finals twice with the Miami Heat, he averaged 24.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 11 games.