Steph Curry Sounds off Klay Thompson’s Return to Warriors’ Starting Lineup

Klay Thompson returned to the Golden State Warriors and torched the Miami Heat with 28 points for a much-needed 113-92 win on Tuesday, March 26, on the road.

His Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, welcomed Thompson’s return to the Warriors starting five as it made the game easier for their wings.

“Obviously, his gravity, his ability to give us spacing on the floor. I think it was an effort to unlock [Jonathan Kuminga] and [Andrew Wiggins]. Give them driving lanes and get them more involved early in the game,” Curry said of Thompson after the win.

Thompson’s highest-scoring game since Feb. 15 for the Warriors also helped Kuminga and Wiggins, who combined for 35 points on 15 of 28 shots.

Thompson hit 11 of 20 from the floor, including six 3-pointers as the Warriors regained a one-game lead over the surging Houston Rockets for the last play-in spot in the West.

“It’s helpful to have Klay out there doing what he does and it’s a credit to him just