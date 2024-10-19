Steph Curry Sends 4-Word Message to Lakers’ Quincy Olivari

One of the more fascinating parts of sports is witnessing the passing of torches, or how players of yesterday’s game give back to those today. And while Steph Curry isn’t passing his torch just yet, he made rookie Quincy Olivari‘s day, after a preseason matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

Curry and Olivari met on the hardwood after the Warriors’ dominant 132-74 exhibition win over the Lakers. They shared a hug, a few words, and took a picture before heading their separate ways.

Golden State’s franchise face made an Instagram post about the encounter on October 19, calling the rookie guard “real as they come.” Olivari replied in the comments, writing “I appreciate u big dawg.”

Olivari played 39 minutes, scoring 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds in the loss. Curry didn’t play in the preseason finale for the Warriors. But all signs point to both him and the rest of Golden State’s starting five being ready for a season-opening matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.

Olivari: ‘That’s My Favorite Player Ever’

The moment between Curry and Olivari has gone viral. But not more so than the rookie’s postgame interview, where he called the Warriors guard his “favorite player ever,” while battling tears.

“It’s crazy because I’ve liked him since I was like in sixth grade,” Olivari told reporters postgame on October 18. “I don’t even know what to say man, because that’s my favorite player ever. The first thing he told me was ‘I’m a big fan of your game.’ Truth be told I’m a big fan of him. I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I just wanted to be like him so bad. So just to be able to meet him, and him have some respect for me, and us to talk in the back, he gave me a pair of shoes and signed them. That means the world to me.”

Curry and Olivari will meet again. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Los Angeles is signing the rookie guard to a two-way contract.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1847717264369369300

Shams Charania Provides Extension Update for Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State’s timeline with Curry at the helm is on a timer. The star guard will finish the 2024-2025 season at 37 years old.

As the Warriors turn to the future, they’re counting on Jonathan Kuminga to be a major building block. But the two sides aren’t close on an extension for the 22-year-old, even still.

Charania provided an update on those talks in an October 18 appearance on NBA Today.

“Jonathan Kuminga is a player that the Warriors believe can emerge as a superstar player,” Charania said. “You look at what he did last season: 19 points per game, 55% shooting, 38% from three, after January. But I’m told both sides are still far apart in extension conversations, between now and Monday. I think there’s a real belief that this could play out into the season, and restricted free agency.”

Kuminga had a breakout year last season, looking the part of complementary star for Curry and Draymond Green. If the two sides don’t agree on an extension, the 22-year-old phenom will head for restricted free agency next summer.