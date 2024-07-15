Warriors Stephen Curry Struggles for Team USA in Exhibition Against Australia

The Summer Olympics are starting soon and the USA’s men’s basketball team has high hopes. Team USA Basketball went to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to continue playing exhibition games. After defeating Canada 86-72 on July 10, the United States defeated Australia 98-92 in the second game of their pre-Olympics showcase on July 15. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry struggled in the matchup.

In the game against Canada, Curry scored 12 points. He shot three for six from deep as well. However, against Australia, he struggled. Curry scored just three points and shot one for six in 21 minutes. Despite the win, Team USA experienced some struggles they can learn from.

“We gave up a ton of points at the basket back cuts, offensive boards, and so the game shifted and it’s a good lesson for us,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Better to learn that lesson now than later. And this will be a good tape for us to watch.”

Team USA will play one more game in Abu Dhabi before going to London to play their final two exhibition games. They will face off against Serbia on July 28 at the start of the group stage.

Stephen Curry’s Struggles

Curry played more minutes against Australia than he did against Canada. The Warriors starter drew a second straight start for Team USA.

While Curry did not play as many minutes as he would have in an NBA game, his one-for-six shooting performance from three is shocking. Last season Curry played in 74 games, and only six times did he make one or fewer threes. Last season, Curry also saw the end of his 268-game streak with at least one three-pointer made.

Curry was excited about the win over Australia despite a poor shooting performance.

“Just got to get the win. We got a lot to clean up, but that was good vibes today,” Curry said walking off the court after the win.

Curry’s lone-made shot came at an opportune time though. He knocked down a three to end a 7-0 Australia run in the second quarter. Curry recorded one rebound and one assist in the contest as well. He also had two steals.

Curry’s Career Success

In the NBA Curry has achieved enough with the Warriors to make him a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame. His list of accolades includes:

four-time NBA Champion

two-time MVP

10 All-Star selections

two-time scoring champion

10 All-NBA Selections

All-Star Game MVP

NBA Finals MVP

NBA 75th Anniversary Team Selection

However, often overlooked is his success on Team USA. Curry won the FIBA World Cup representing the United States in both 2010 and 2014. Surprisingly, the superstar has never represented the country at the Olympics.

“It’s still early. We’re just over a week in and trying to continue the vibes of figuring out what the strengths of this team are and how we need to play. It’s been an amazing experience so far.” the Warriors star told reporters on July 14.

Curry finished off his answer to a question about his expectations of Paris by likening himself to a kid in a candy store.

“Everything around the Olympics, I’m like a kid in a candy store because I’ve never experienced it before,” said Curry.