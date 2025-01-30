Warriors View $215 Million Star as ‘Safer Option’ Than Jimmy Butler: Report

Zach LaVine is emerging as a “safer option” than Jimmy Butler for the Golden State Warriors, The Athletic reported on Wednesday, Jan. 29, amid earlier news that they have resumed trade talks for the Miami Heat‘s disgruntled star.

“LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option. At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns. There are risks all over the board,” The Athletic report said.

LaVine has $109 million remaining on his $215 million, five-year deal for the next two years after this season, with the last year a player option. On the other hand, the 35-year-old Butler is seeking a two-year, $110 million extension.

The Heat have dropped their asking price for Butler, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, as they are very motivated to move on from the drama. This new development came on the heels of Butler’s third suspension in the last month since he requested a trade.

The Heat suspended Butler indefinitely on Monday, Jan. 27, for walking out of the team’s shootaround when he learned their plan to move him to the bench.

With the price drop came renewed interest in Butler with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reporting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 that “the Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix.”

However, the Warriors “have downplayed their recent involvement in conversations with the Heat,” according to The Athletic. But the price drop on Butler drew a “noticeable increase in intrigue from the front office.”

LaVine “piques more interest, depending on his cost” based on The Athletic’s conversation with multiple Warriors players.

Choosing Between Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler

The Warriors are on the fence between LaVine and Butler.

But if the biggest takeaway from this dilemma is that “there is some understanding and alignment from all levels of the Warriors organization that they lack a true second scorer next to [Stephen] Curry,” according to The Athletic.

They view LaVine’s “explosive three-level scoring ability would fill the roster’s largest void.”

LaVine has successfully come back from a serious foot injury to average 24 points per game this season on 51% field goal shooting and 44.6% from the 3-point line.

The Warriors view LaVine as the “better fit” in their culture, according to The Athletic.

In contrast, Butler’s volatile nature which is in full display once again with this messy trade request from Miami, has raised concerns within the Warriors organization.

“The Warriors already have a mercurial player in Draymond Green — though he usually gets along with those types (see Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins) — and adding Butler raises the combustion possibilities,” The Athletic report said.

But Butler offers something that LaVine couldn’t.

“Butler plays defense, which would be needed if [Andrew] Wiggins is shipped off in a deal,” The Athletic report said.

Wiggins’ 26.2 million salary is the Warriors’ biggest matching salary for either LaVine or Butler trade outside Green and Curry, who are untouchables.

NBA Insider Views Jimmy Butler Trade ‘Affects the Outcome of this Season’

Butler raises the Warriors playoff ceiling more than LaVine, who hasn’t proven anything yet in the postseason.

Windhorst firmly believes that a Butler trade at a bargain price could significantly alter the NBA landscape.

“I think we might see a team swoop in here and get Jimmy Butler at a cheap price, a guy who can be the best player in a playoff series at a bargain price,” Windhorst said on SportsCenter. “And I think that’s the phase of this where we’re at.

“And so a team, if a team pulls that off, and I’m not going to tell you the teams that are trying because I just can’t wade into those waters. This could be a trade that affects the outcome of this season.”

The Warriors have a lot of thinking to do with one week left before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.