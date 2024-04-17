Trade Proposal Sends Lauri Markkanen to Rockets in Exchange For Young Talents, Picks

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the time is ripe for the Houston Rockets to enter phase 3 of their rebuild by pulling off a blockbuster trade that will net them an All-Star floor-spacer next to budding center Alperen Şengün.

The Rockets enter their offseason as they focus on plugging the holes that kept them out of the playoffs this season.

Despite missing the postseason for the third straight year, expectations are high for the Rockets to contend for a playoff spot next season, especially if their front office makes the right moves this summer.

ESPN NBA analyst Tim McMahon said league sources informed him that the Rockets would not hesitate to take a big swing for a superstar-level player this offseason.

McMahon added that the Rockets will gun for no less than the playoffs next season, and acquiring a big-name player via trade would complete the post-James Harden rebuild.

“When you are talking about vultures circling, some of the vultures have Rockets gear on because they want to take a big big swing in the trade market sooner or later,” Tim McMahon stressed on the Hoop Collective Podcast last March 30.

Lauri Markkanen to Rockets Trade Proposal

Buckley listed down several “no-brainer” trades in his recent article on Bleacher Report, one of these trade proposals features the Rockets making a play for Utah Jazz’s All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.

The B/R writer thinks the Rockets should consider kicking the tire on a possible trade for Markkanen unless a franchise player like Joel Embiid or Luka Doncic suddenly becomes available on the trade market.

“Unless a premature playoff exit convinces a megastar like Joel Embiid or Luka Dončić to demand a scenery change, there may not be anyone worth the sacrifice of Şengün or Green this summer.” Buckley wrote in his b/r article published on April 12. “What there could be, though, is a next-tier star worth several of Houston’s next-best trade assets.”

Buckley added that the Jazz could be willing to move their All-Star center because it is widely assumed general manager Danny Ainge is hesitant to commit to him on a long-term contract with the current Jazz roster far from enough to compete for a playoff spot.

Apart from Şengün and Green, the Rockets have a plethora of intriguing young talents they can include in any trade package.

Buckley suggested that a package that includes at least one of Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, or Cam Whitmore, draft picks, and Dillion Brook’s contract to match salaries would move the needle for the Rockets to land Markkanen.

Markkanen is coming off another productive year with the Jazz, averaging 23.2 points on 48.0 FG% with 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Finnish big man is viewed as an ideal floor-spacer being a 38.3 3-point shooter throughout his career, per ESPN info/stats.

According to Buckley, a starting lineup of Markkanen, Sengün, Green, and VanVleet could catapult the Rockets to title contention in the next few years.

Ime Udoka Believes Sengün and Green Can Coexist

Ime Udoka played down the assumption that Green and Sengün can’t play efficient basketball together.

The Rockets head coach insisted that Green’s increased production during the final weeks of the regular-season had nothing to do with Sengün’s absence due to a knee injury.

“We wanted to really increase the pace and get the threes up and all those things don’t have anything to do with Alpi,” Udoka said on the Matt Thomas Show podcast last March 29 “When Jalen was struggling earlier in the year he had the same quality looks and Jalen started to read the game better – I think they can complement each other very well.”

After struggling to find his spot early in the season, Green took his game to another level following Sengun’s injury and put up one of the best individual runs this season.

He averaged 27.7 points on 49.2 FG% in March, nearly securing the Rockets a play-in spot after leading the Rockets to a season-high 11-game winning streak in that month.