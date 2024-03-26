Bill Simmons Compares Rising NBA Star to Young Kobe Bryant

Rockets guard Jalen Green has been putting the NBA on notice of late. Ever since Aperen Sengun suffered a potentially season-ending injury on March 10, Green has taken complete charge of his team’s offense, to the point where Rockets coach Ime Udoka is allowing him to jack up 21.4 shots a night — six more than he previously averaged as the No. 2 option.

And Green isn’t putting up empty stats. His production is leading to wins. On March 25, the Rockets won their ninth game in a row riding on Green’s 27 points and 6 rebounds. Green, a strong candidate to win Western Conference Player of the Month, is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 41 percent from deep. That’s All-NBA level production from the 22-year-old rising star.

Green’s fearless playing style and ability to attack the rim has made The Ringer’s Bill Simmons feel nostalgic. On a recent episode of his “Bill Simmons Podcast,” the NBA analyst compared Green to a late 1990s version of Kobe Bryant.

“I’m gonna say this very carefully, and I know what’s at stake, and I know he’s not gonna be this person, but when I watch him, he reminds me — this version of the attacking the rim and then the jump shooting — reminds me a little of young Kobe,” Simmons said of the 22-year-old Green.

“No like three-rings-in-a-row Kobe, but that late ’90s Kobe, where it was like, ‘Man, there’s a lot here. What’s going on here?’ And watching him the last couple weeks, it’s like, man, if you were just drawing a 2-guard from scratch, from a scoring standpoint, what kinda move or shot doesn’t he have?”

Incredible Turnaround for Green

Not too long ago, Green was the subject of several trade rumors. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Rockets offered the Nets a package of Green and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Mikal Bridges ahead of the February 8 trade deadline. Now, their front office must be breathing a sigh of relief.

Nearly two months since those rumors surfaced, Green has established himself as an integral member of Houston’s core. In him and Aperen Sengun, the Rockets have unearthed two surefire cornerstone pieces for the future. The jury is still out on Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. If those young players make big leaps in the 2024-25 season, the Rockets will be a force to be reckoned with.

Coming Out Party In the Playoffs?

Green, for one, is happy that his recent resurgence is being validated with honors. After being named Western Conference Player of the Week for this season’s Week 21, Green gave some insight into his mindset.

“It’s a good feeling but that [individual honors] are not important,” Green told reporters. “We have a goal to get to the playoffs… I’m just gonna keep my head down and keep working.”

They say players truly earn their chops in the postseason. As of March 25, the Rockets were just half a game behind the Warriors for the tenth seed in the Western Conference. If Green can carry the Rockets to an improbable playoff berth, he would start to justify Simmons’ high praise of him.