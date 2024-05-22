Lakers: 12-Time All-Star a ‘Real Possibility’ as D’Angelo Russell Replacement

The Los Angeles Lakers could pivot to 12-time NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul if D’Angelo Russell opts out and signs elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus floated that option for the Lakers if the Golden State Warriors decide to not fully guarantee Paul’s $30 million salary by June 28.

“Chris Paul will probably be a free agent,” Pincus said on “Buha’s Block” on May 20. “There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. LeBron [James] and [Paul] obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. I don’t think it’s outrageous.

I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility. It makes a lot of sense to me… Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know… I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that.”

Other point guard options on the free-agent market are veterans Kyle Lowry, Markell Fultz, Tyus Jones and Monte Morris.

Chris Paul Could Finally Become a Laker After 13 Years

Paul, 39, is coming off the worst season of his career moving on to a bench role after starting in his first 18 seasons in the NBA. He averaged under 30 minutes for the first time. Paul made the most of his opportunity, producing 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes for the Warriors who were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

It would be a full-circle moment for Paul if he joins the Lakers this offseason.

The veteran guard almost joined the storied franchise in 2011 via trade. But then NBA Commissioner David Stern vetoed the trade when a few of the team owners protested.

Paul was later traded to the Lakers’ crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers.

D’Angelo Russell Drawing Interest from Magic

If Russell leaves as a free agent, the Lakers would only have the midlevel exception to replace him.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Magic “have interest” in signing Russell if he enters free agency. Russell can do that by declining his player option worth $18.7 million for the 2024-25 season.

Russell fits the Magic’s need for a point guard who can also spread the floor for their dynamic tandem of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The Magic’ 11.0 3-pointers per game ranked last this season.

A volume 3-point shooter, Russell could instantly boost the Magic’s offense. Russell shot 41.1% from the 3-point range and hit three 3s per game this season for the Lakers. Russell averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

While Russell has the option to sign elsewhere, he expressed his desire to remain with the Lakers in a March 27 interview with Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

“I’d love to be here [in Los Angeles] and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now,” Russell said. “Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”