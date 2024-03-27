D’Angelo Russell Gets Real on Future With Lakers

D’Angelo Russell could enter free agency again in 2024 if he chooses to. The Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a two-year, $36 million contract with a player option for 2024. Though his future in Los Angeles is uncertain, Russell has vocalized his hope to stay.

“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now,” Russell told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto in a March 27 story. “Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”

During the 2023-24 season, Russell has averaged 18.2 points and 6.4 assists. He has also proven his efficiency by shooting 46.3% from the field and 42.3% from three.

Russell is not the only Laker who could hit free agency. LeBron James could also opt out of his contract to test the waters. If the Lakers decide to start over, Russell may play for a new team in 2024.

D’Angelo Russell Singles Out Austin Reaves

After the Lakers came back from 19 points to beat the Milwaukee Bucks to win in double overtime, Russell shouted out Reaves on his X account. Russell had a three-word reaction to Reeves’ performance.

“Austin F****** Reaves,” Russell posted on X on March 26, which Russell has since deleted.

In 47 minutes of action, Reeves scored a triple-double: 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also hit 10 shots, four of which were from distance.

Russell himself played a role in the Lakers’ comeback. He scored 29 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds. Russell’s shooting statline was inefficient, seven for 22, but five of his seven shots were three-pointers. At the same time, Russell hit all 10 of his free throws.

Most impressive of all, the Lakers beat the Bucks without LeBron. Following the victory, the Lakers have a record of 40-32, which puts them as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Magic & Spurs Mentioned as D’Angelo Russell Suitors

In Scotto’s same article, he explained why the Magic, Spurs, and Jazz could pursue Russell. He explained how the Magic could add the former No. 2 pick.

“With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs on rookie-scale contracts and Wendell Carter on a team-friendly deal, rival executives believe the Magic are a team to monitor this offseason to make a notable upgrade and improve their shooting,” Scotto wrote. “Should Orlando have interest in Russell during free agency, he could play on or off the ball alongside Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs.”

Scotto added that new NBA starlet Victor Wembanyama could push the Spurs to build a better team around him with someone like Russell.

“While San Antonio is rebuilding, the Spurs have the flexibility to improve the roster and be more competitive around Victor Wembanyama, who has lived up to the hype and more as the expected Rookie of the Year,” Scotto wrote. “The Spurs would have to decide if the 28-year-old Russell would be a worthwhile stop-gap or long-term fit, given where the team’s roster is.”

If Russell opts in, then it won’t matter for the 2024 NBA Offseason.