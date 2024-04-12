D’Angelo Russell Predicted to Leave Lakers for Eastern Contender

With the regular season winding down, and a Los Angeles Lakers championship looking more and more far fetched in 2024, eyes are turning to free agency and the offseason.

D’Angelo Russell, starting point guard, has an $18.6-million player option for next season.

It’s increasingly likely Russell will opt out and look to secure a long-term deal this summer. And it’s increasingly unlikely that with LeBron James next contract pending, the Lakers will prioritize anyone else in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thinks this opens the door to Russell canvasing the market outside of LA.

“At this rate, it feels more likely than not he’ll opt out of this deal and go searching for a big payday in free agency,” Buckley wrote on April 11. The Lakers, who could be focused on higher-profile guards, may not be able to offer as many touches or as much money as he could find elsewhere.”

As to where he might end up, Buckley predicts Russell could join the surging Orlando Magic on a longterm deal.

Averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game, the Lakers’ starter could provide the young, rising team “an offensive jolt.”

Orlando Can Outbid Los Angeles

As it stands on April 11, the Magic will be one of the premiere buyers on the free agent market, with significant cash to back offers.

With a projected $85-million on the books, that leaves Orlando with roughly $50-60 million in cap space, per Mark Deeks of Hoops Hype.

For reference, Los Angeles is again operating over the cap, reliant upon the taxpayer MLE and minimum contracts to attract free agents.

The Lakers will have first dibs on Russell, with an ability to retain him regardless of their cap situation, much like James.

But how much Los Angeles is willing to spend likely shrinks in comparison to a potential $25-30 million offer from the Magic.

To say Orlando can outbid the Lakers is probably a stretch. Because that implies that both parties are looking to make offers in the same ballpark, with the same urgency.

Yet there’s no indication that Los Angeles is interested in a bidding war over Russell.

If the market closes quicker than Russell’s agent is able to open his phone, and his options become limited to similar money for a lesser chance at a championship; then yes, a non-zero chance possibility turns into a likelihood. But “ifs” aren’t to be counted on.

The only certainty is that D’Angelo Russell will have multiple suitors of varying degrees.

His brilliant turnaround to finish the 2023-2024 season secured the proverbial bag.

Russell’s Late Season Turnaround

Some fans see D’Angelo Russell tied to $25 million contracts and can’t believe their eyes.

They likely haven’t watched intently as he’s progressed this season. But that’s indicative of just how bad things were at one point.

After winning this NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Lakers and Russell both fell into a drought, losing five of six games.

Russell appeared in five of those games and averaged 9.4 points on a lowly 41-percent shooting from the field and 25-percent from three.

In an effort to revive the fire that saw Los Angeles win the tournament, head coach Darvin Ham made a controversial change. He benched Russell, in favor of Jarred Vanderbilt.

It took him 10 games to reverse the move, reinserting Russell into the starting lineup. The 28-year-old guard has been on fire since.

Over the 39 games since, Russell’s averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game on 45-percent shooting from the floor and 43-percent from three.

The Lakers are 26-13 in those games, and an improved 41-26 when he starts this season.

A mid-season slump forced Russell and the Lakers to recalibrate. And then they recalibrated again 10 games later.

Ever since, they’ve been firing on all cylinders, and now Russell highlights the offseason’s upcoming free agency class.

Whether it be in Los Angeles or somewhere else like Orlando, his turnaround from that December shooting slump will prove to hold major financial implications towards his next deal.